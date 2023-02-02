Schließen

Rezension zu: Buffetaut, Yves: The Waffen-SS in Normandy. June 1944, the Caen Sector. - Oxford: Casemate, 2019. - 128 S. - ISBN 978‑1‑61200‑6055

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christophe Curin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/mgzs-2020-0040
ISSN:2193-2336
ISSN:2196-6850
Title of parent work (German):Militärgeschichtliche Zeitschrift
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Oldenburg
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/05/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/02
Volume:79
Issue:1
Number of pages:3
First page:254
Last Page:256
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.