The Other Side

  • Given the current polarization of gender knowledge in the public discourse, this article investigates the "other side" of gender knowledge production. Building on feminist standpoint literature, I conduct a close reading of the affective-discursive dynamics of knowledge production in two anti-feminist online communities in the United States and India. I find that anti-feminist communities appropriate feminist practices of consciousness-raising to construct a shared sense of victimization. This appropriation is, however, incomplete. In contrast to feminist practices, anti-feminist knowledge generation is premised on the polarizing themes of "ultimate victimhood" and "ultimate other," which lead to violence and exclusion, rather than liberation.

Author details:Ann-Kathrin RothermelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/sp/jxaa024
Title of parent work (English):Social politics : international studies in gender, state, and society
Subtitle (English):assessing the polarization of gender knowledge through a feminist analysis of the affective-discursive in anti-feminist online communities
Date of first publication:2020/08/30
Publication year:2020
