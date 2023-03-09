The Other Side
- Given the current polarization of gender knowledge in the public discourse, this article investigates the "other side" of gender knowledge production. Building on feminist standpoint literature, I conduct a close reading of the affective-discursive dynamics of knowledge production in two anti-feminist online communities in the United States and India. I find that anti-feminist communities appropriate feminist practices of consciousness-raising to construct a shared sense of victimization. This appropriation is, however, incomplete. In contrast to feminist practices, anti-feminist knowledge generation is premised on the polarizing themes of "ultimate victimhood" and "ultimate other," which lead to violence and exclusion, rather than liberation.
|Author details:
|Ann-Kathrin RothermelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/sp/jxaa024
|ISSN:
|1072-4745
|ISSN:
|1468-2893
|Title of parent work (English):
|Social politics : international studies in gender, state, and society
|Subtitle (English):
|assessing the polarization of gender knowledge through a feminist analysis of the affective-discursive in anti-feminist online communities
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/08/30
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/09
|Volume:
|27
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|24
|First page:
|718
|Last Page:
|741
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 36 Soziale Probleme, Sozialdienste / 360 Soziale Probleme und Sozialdienste; Verbände
|Peer review:
|Referiert