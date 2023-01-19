Schließen

Electrochemical biosensors employing natural and artificial heme peroxidases on semiconductors

  • Heme peroxidases are widely used as biological recognition elements in electrochemical biosensors for hydrogen peroxide and phenolic compounds. Various nature-derived and fully synthetic heme peroxidase mimics have been designed and their potential for replacing the natural enzymes in biosensors has been investigated. The use of semiconducting materials as transducers can thereby offer new opportunities with respect to catalyst immobilization, reaction stimulation, or read-out. This review focuses on approaches for the construction of electrochemical biosensors employing natural heme peroxidases as well as various mimics immobilized on semiconducting electrode surfaces. It will outline important advances made so far as well as the novel applications resulting thereof.

Author details:Bettina NeumannORCiDGND, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/s20133692
ISSN:1424-8220
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32630267
Title of parent work (English):Sensors
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/19
Tag:electrochemical biosensors; heme; peroxidase mimics; peroxidases; semiconductors
Volume:20
Issue:13
Article number:3692
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008-390540038-UniSysCat]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

