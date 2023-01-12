Determination of Pd2+ by fluorescence enhancement caused by an off-switching of an energy- and an electron transfer
- In this paper, we introduce a fluorescent dye 1, which is able to detect selectively Pd2+ by a clear fluorescence enhancement (FE) in THF. In the presence of eight Pd2+ equivalents, we observed a fluorescence enhancement factor (FEF) of 28.3. The high Pd2+ induced FEF can be explained by an off switching of multiple quenching processes within 1 by Pd2+. In the free dye 1 a photoinduced electron transfer (PET) and energy transfer (ET) takes place and quenches the anthracenic fluorescence. The coordination of eight Pd2+ units by the alkylthio-substituted porphyrazine receptor suppresses the PET and ET quenching process and the anthracenic fluorescence is switched on.
