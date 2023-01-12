Schließen

Determination of Pd2+ by fluorescence enhancement caused by an off-switching of an energy- and an electron transfer

  • In this paper, we introduce a fluorescent dye 1, which is able to detect selectively Pd2+ by a clear fluorescence enhancement (FE) in THF. In the presence of eight Pd2+ equivalents, we observed a fluorescence enhancement factor (FEF) of 28.3. The high Pd2+ induced FEF can be explained by an off switching of multiple quenching processes within 1 by Pd2+. In the free dye 1 a photoinduced electron transfer (PET) and energy transfer (ET) takes place and quenches the anthracenic fluorescence. The coordination of eight Pd2+ units by the alkylthio-substituted porphyrazine receptor suppresses the PET and ET quenching process and the anthracenic fluorescence is switched on.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SchwarzeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/slct.202003975
ISSN:2365-6549
Title of parent work (English):ChemistrySelect
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/12
Tag:Palladium ion; electron transfer; energy transfer; fluorescence; porphyrazine
Volume:6
Issue:3
Number of pages:5
First page:318
Last Page:322
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.