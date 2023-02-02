Schließen

Kiss me (not!), Cressida - or: the social touch of lips and tongue

  The article is dedicated to the problem of social bonds that is negotiated in Troilus and Cressida. Troilus and Ulysses embody an old, traditional order of the world that is out of joint, while Cressida's behaviour and her way of interacting indicate a different and new regime of social regulation that is about to take over. With its complex superposition of (touches of) love and war, Troilus and Cressida brings together rituals of touch, anarchic speech acts, and a gendered perspective on the world that associates touch and temporality with 'frail' femininity and temptation. With unrivalled intensity, the play puts to the spectator that the basic condition of touch, i.e. exposing oneself to another, entails an incalculable risk. Hector tragically falls for the vulnerability inherent in touch and the audience suffers with him because they share this existential precondition on which modern society is 'founded.' The gloomy, inescapable atmosphere of societal crisis that Troilus and Cressida creates emphasises the fact that the fragility of touch is not to be overcome. The fractions - no matter whether Greek, Trojan, or those of loving couples - cannot simply be reunited to form a new, authentic entity. Generating at least some form of social cohesion therefore remains a challenge.

Author details:Johannes UngelenkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/arcadia-2022-9051
ISSN:0003-7982
ISSN:1613-0642
Title of parent work (English):Arcadia : international journal of literary culture
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/02/02
Tag:Carl Schmitt; Cressida; Friedrich Nietzsche; Troilus and; social cohesion; touch
Volume:57
Issue:1
Number of pages:22
First page:25
Last Page:46
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

