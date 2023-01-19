Schließen

Rezension zu: Lauer, Rena N.: Colonial justice and the Jews of Venetian Crete. - Philadelphia : University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019. - X, 292 S. - ISBN: 978-0-8122-5088-6 (The Middle ages series)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin Borýsek
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/jinh_r_01572
ISSN:0022-1953
ISSN:1530-9169
Title of parent work (English):The journal of interdisciplinary history
Publisher:MIT Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/19
Volume:51
Issue:2
Number of pages:3
First page:323
Last Page:325
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.