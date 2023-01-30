Glycomaterials: From synthesis of glycoconjugates to potential biomedical applications
Glykomaterialien: Von der Synthese von Glykokonjugaten zu potenziellen biomedizinischen Anwendungen
- The importance of carbohydrate structures is enormous due to their ubiquitousness in our lives. The development of so-called glycomaterials is the result of this tremendous significance. These are not exclusively used for research into fundamental biological processes, but also, among other things, as inhibitors of pathogens or as drug delivery systems. This work describes the development of glycomaterials involving the synthesis of glycoderivatives, -monomers and -polymers. Glycosylamines were synthesized as precursors in a single synthesis step under microwave irradiation to significantly shorten the usual reaction time. Derivatization at the anomeric position was carried out according to the methods developed by Kochetkov and Likhorshetov, which do not require the introduction of protecting groups. Aminated saccharide structures formed the basis for the synthesis of glycomonomers in β-configuration by methacrylation. In order to obtain α-Man-based monomers for interactions with certain α-Man-binding lectins, a monomer synthesis byThe importance of carbohydrate structures is enormous due to their ubiquitousness in our lives. The development of so-called glycomaterials is the result of this tremendous significance. These are not exclusively used for research into fundamental biological processes, but also, among other things, as inhibitors of pathogens or as drug delivery systems. This work describes the development of glycomaterials involving the synthesis of glycoderivatives, -monomers and -polymers. Glycosylamines were synthesized as precursors in a single synthesis step under microwave irradiation to significantly shorten the usual reaction time. Derivatization at the anomeric position was carried out according to the methods developed by Kochetkov and Likhorshetov, which do not require the introduction of protecting groups. Aminated saccharide structures formed the basis for the synthesis of glycomonomers in β-configuration by methacrylation. In order to obtain α-Man-based monomers for interactions with certain α-Man-binding lectins, a monomer synthesis by Staudinger ligation was developed in this work, which also does not require protective groups. Modification of the primary hydroxyl group of a saccharide was accomplished by enzyme-catalyzed synthesis. Ribose-containing cytidine was transesterified using the lipase Novozym 435 and microwave irradiation. The resulting monomer synthesis was optimized by varying the reaction partners. To create an amide bond instead of an ester bond, protected cytidine was modified by oxidation followed by amide coupling to form the monomer. This synthetic route was also used to isolate the monomer from its counterpart guanosine. After obtaining the nucleoside-based monomers, they were block copolymerized using the RAFT method. Pre-synthesized pHPMA served as macroCTA to yield cytidine- or guanosine-containing block copolymer. These isolated block copolymers were then investigated for their self-assembly behavior using UV-Vis, DLS and SEM to serve as a potential thermoresponsive drug delivery system.…
- Die Bedeutung von Kohlenhydratstrukturen ist immens, da sie in unserem Leben allgegenwärtig sind. Die Entwicklung sogenannter Glykomaterialien ist das Ergebnis dieser großen Bedeutung. Diese werden nicht nur zur Erforschung grundlegender biologischer Prozesse eingesetzt, sondern unter anderem auch als Hemmstoffe für Krankheitserreger oder als Wirkstofftransportsysteme. Die vorliegende Arbeit beschreibt die Entwicklung von Glycomaterialien durch die Synthese von Glycoderivaten, -monomeren und -polymeren. Glycosylamine wurden als Vorstufen in einem einzigen Syntheseschritt unter Mikrowellenbestrahlung synthetisiert, um die übliche Reaktionszeit deutlich zu verkürzen. Die Derivatisierung an der anomeren Position wurde nach den von Kochetkov und Likhorshetov entwickelten Methoden durchgeführt, die keine Einführung von Schutzgruppen erfordern. Die aminierten Saccharidstrukturen bildeten die Grundlage für die Synthese von Glycomonomeren in β-Konfiguration durch Methacrylierung. Um α-Man-basierte Monomere für Interaktionen mit bestimmtenDie Bedeutung von Kohlenhydratstrukturen ist immens, da sie in unserem Leben allgegenwärtig sind. Die Entwicklung sogenannter Glykomaterialien ist das Ergebnis dieser großen Bedeutung. Diese werden nicht nur zur Erforschung grundlegender biologischer Prozesse eingesetzt, sondern unter anderem auch als Hemmstoffe für Krankheitserreger oder als Wirkstofftransportsysteme. Die vorliegende Arbeit beschreibt die Entwicklung von Glycomaterialien durch die Synthese von Glycoderivaten, -monomeren und -polymeren. Glycosylamine wurden als Vorstufen in einem einzigen Syntheseschritt unter Mikrowellenbestrahlung synthetisiert, um die übliche Reaktionszeit deutlich zu verkürzen. Die Derivatisierung an der anomeren Position wurde nach den von Kochetkov und Likhorshetov entwickelten Methoden durchgeführt, die keine Einführung von Schutzgruppen erfordern. Die aminierten Saccharidstrukturen bildeten die Grundlage für die Synthese von Glycomonomeren in β-Konfiguration durch Methacrylierung. Um α-Man-basierte Monomere für Interaktionen mit bestimmten α-Man-bindenden Lektinen zu erhalten, wurde in dieser Arbeit eine Monomersynthese durch Staudinger-Ligation entwickelt, die ebenfalls keine Schutzgruppen erfordert. Die Modifizierung der primären Hydroxylgruppe eines Saccharids wurde durch enzymkatalysierte Synthese erreicht. Ribosehaltiges Cytidin wurde mit Hilfe der Lipase Novozym 435 und Mikrowellenbestrahlung umgeestert. Die resultierende Monomersynthese wurde durch Variation der Reaktionspartner optimiert. Um eine Amidbindung anstelle einer Esterbindung zu erzeugen, wurde geschütztes Cytidin durch Oxidation und anschließende Amidkupplung modifiziert, um das Monomer zu bilden. Dieser Syntheseweg wurde auch zur Isolierung des Monomers aus seinem Gegenstück Guanosin verwendet. Nach der Gewinnung der nukleosidbasierten Monomere wurden diese mit Hilfe der RAFT-Methode blockcopolymerisiert. Vorsynthetisiertes pHPMA diente als MakroCTA, um Cytidin- oder Guanosin-haltige Blockcopolymere zu erhalten. Diese isolierten Blockcopolymere wurden dann mit UV-Vis, DLS und SEM auf ihr Selbstorganisationsverhalten untersucht, um als potenzielles thermoresponsives Drug-Delivery-System zu dienen.…
|Sany CheaORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-574240
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57424
|Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Rainer HaagORCiDGND
|Alexander Böker, Ruben R. Rosencrantz
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/12/14
|2023/01/30
|Drug Delivery; Glykochemie; Glykokonjugat; Glykomonomer; Glykopolymer; Lektin; Polymerchemie; thermoresponsiv
drug delivery; glyco chemistry; glycoconjugate; glycomonomer; glycopolymer; lectin; polymer chemistry; thermoresponsive
|XVII, 217
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz