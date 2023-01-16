Schließen

Yiddish Buenos Aires and the struggle to leave the margins

  • Yiddish culture developed in Argentina within the context of a self-perception that figured Buenos Aires as a marginal and peripheral locale on the global Yiddish map. Against this backdrop, Argentine Yiddish culturalists argued for the strengthening of local Yiddish culture with a goal of elevating Buenos Aires's status within the international hierarchies of Yiddish culture. Buenos Aires indeed emerged in the 1920s as a producer of Yiddish cultural contents, maintained networks of international cultural contacts with other Yiddish centers, financially supported Eastern European Yiddish establishments, and hoped that these contacts would allow for solving Buenos Aires reputation problems. The pre-World War II preoccupation with the status of Buenos Aires as a center of Yiddish culture provided a basis upon which post-Holocaust discourse of Argentine Jewish responsibility for the maintenance of Yiddish culture was constructed.

Metadaten
Author details:Mariusz Kalczewiak
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13501674.2020.1774275
ISSN:1350-1674
ISSN:1743-971X
Title of parent work (English):East European Jewish affairs
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/16
Tag:Argentina; Buenos Aires; Yiddish culturalism; marginality; peripherality
Volume:50
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:19
First page:115
Last Page:133
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

