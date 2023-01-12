Vom Lessing-Verein zur Antisemiten-Liga
- The German writer Wilhelm Marr is known as the father of modern antisemitism. Little attention has been paid to the fact that Marr did not coin the term “antisemitism” in his influential pamphlet Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthum published in March 1879. The neologism first appeared in the name and programme of the “Antisemiten-Liga” which came to existence in September 1879. Even less attention has been paid to the fact that it was not Marr, but the Berlin chemist and engineer Hector de Grousilliers who was the initiator of this political organisation. Although Marr attended the founding meeting and joined it as a member, he played no active role in it. Grousilliers, paradoxically, first had the idea of founding a “Lessing-Verein”, before his “Antisemiten-Liga” came into being in an absurd volte-face. Carrying out a bizarre revaluation of Lessing’s Ring Parable, Grousilliers attributed antisemitic semantics to the concept of tolerance. He delivered several speeches on tolerance in the “League” before turning his attentionThe German writer Wilhelm Marr is known as the father of modern antisemitism. Little attention has been paid to the fact that Marr did not coin the term “antisemitism” in his influential pamphlet Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthum published in March 1879. The neologism first appeared in the name and programme of the “Antisemiten-Liga” which came to existence in September 1879. Even less attention has been paid to the fact that it was not Marr, but the Berlin chemist and engineer Hector de Grousilliers who was the initiator of this political organisation. Although Marr attended the founding meeting and joined it as a member, he played no active role in it. Grousilliers, paradoxically, first had the idea of founding a “Lessing-Verein”, before his “Antisemiten-Liga” came into being in an absurd volte-face. Carrying out a bizarre revaluation of Lessing’s Ring Parable, Grousilliers attributed antisemitic semantics to the concept of tolerance. He delivered several speeches on tolerance in the “League” before turning his attention to the publication of the antisemitic humorous-satirical magazine Die Wahrheit. Humoristisch-satirisches Wochenblatt.…
- On considère généralement que la notion d’antisémitisme a été forgée par l’écrivain allemand Wilhelm Marr. Ce faisant, on ne prête pas attention au fait qu’il n’emploie pas encore ce terme dans son essai influent de mars 1879 Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthums. Le néologisme apparut la première fois dans le nom et le programme de l’« Antisemiten-Liga » fondée en septembre 1879. On a prêté encore moins d’attention au fait que c’est non Wilhelm Marr qui est à l’origine de ce parti, mais le chimiste et ingénieur berlinois Hector de Grousilliers. Marr assista à l’événement fondateur et devint membre du parti, mais il n’y occupa aucune fonction. C’est par ailleurs Grousilliers qui, paradoxalement, avait eu le premier l’idée de fonder un « Lessing-Verein ». Par une volte-face absurde, il en résulta l’« Antisemiten-Liga ». Par une curieuse réévaluation de la Parabole de l’anneau de Lessing, Grousilliers attribua une sémantique antisémite au concept de tolérance. Il développa ce sujet plusieurs fois au sein de l’Antisemiten-LigaOn considère généralement que la notion d’antisémitisme a été forgée par l’écrivain allemand Wilhelm Marr. Ce faisant, on ne prête pas attention au fait qu’il n’emploie pas encore ce terme dans son essai influent de mars 1879 Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthums. Le néologisme apparut la première fois dans le nom et le programme de l’« Antisemiten-Liga » fondée en septembre 1879. On a prêté encore moins d’attention au fait que c’est non Wilhelm Marr qui est à l’origine de ce parti, mais le chimiste et ingénieur berlinois Hector de Grousilliers. Marr assista à l’événement fondateur et devint membre du parti, mais il n’y occupa aucune fonction. C’est par ailleurs Grousilliers qui, paradoxalement, avait eu le premier l’idée de fonder un « Lessing-Verein ». Par une volte-face absurde, il en résulta l’« Antisemiten-Liga ». Par une curieuse réévaluation de la Parabole de l’anneau de Lessing, Grousilliers attribua une sémantique antisémite au concept de tolérance. Il développa ce sujet plusieurs fois au sein de l’Antisemiten-Liga avant de devenir l’éditeur du magazine antisémite humoristique et satirique Die Wahrheit. Humoristisch-satirisches Wochenblatt.…