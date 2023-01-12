The German writer Wilhelm Marr is known as the father of modern antisemitism. Little attention has been paid to the fact that Marr did not coin the term “antisemitism” in his influential pamphlet Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthum published in March 1879. The neologism first appeared in the name and programme of the “Antisemiten-Liga” which came to existence in September 1879. Even less attention has been paid to the fact that it was not Marr, but the Berlin chemist and engineer Hector de Grousilliers who was the initiator of this political organisation. Although Marr attended the founding meeting and joined it as a member, he played no active role in it. Grousilliers, paradoxically, first had the idea of founding a “Lessing-Verein”, before his “Antisemiten-Liga” came into being in an absurd volte-face. Carrying out a bizarre revaluation of Lessing’s Ring Parable, Grousilliers attributed antisemitic semantics to the concept of tolerance. He delivered several speeches on tolerance in the “League” before turning his attention

The German writer Wilhelm Marr is known as the father of modern antisemitism. Little attention has been paid to the fact that Marr did not coin the term “antisemitism” in his influential pamphlet Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthum published in March 1879. The neologism first appeared in the name and programme of the “Antisemiten-Liga” which came to existence in September 1879. Even less attention has been paid to the fact that it was not Marr, but the Berlin chemist and engineer Hector de Grousilliers who was the initiator of this political organisation. Although Marr attended the founding meeting and joined it as a member, he played no active role in it. Grousilliers, paradoxically, first had the idea of founding a “Lessing-Verein”, before his “Antisemiten-Liga” came into being in an absurd volte-face. Carrying out a bizarre revaluation of Lessing’s Ring Parable, Grousilliers attributed antisemitic semantics to the concept of tolerance. He delivered several speeches on tolerance in the “League” before turning his attention to the publication of the antisemitic humorous-satirical magazine Die Wahrheit. Humoristisch-satirisches Wochenblatt.

