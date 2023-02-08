Role of intestinal bacteria in the conversion of dietary sulfonates

Over the last decades, interest in the impact of the intestinal microbiota on host health has steadily increased. Diet is a major factor that influences the gut microbiota and there-by indirectly affects human health. For example, a high fat diet rich in saturated fatty acids led to an intestinal proliferation of the colitogenic bacterium Bilophila (B.) wadsworthia by stimulating the release of the bile acid taurocholate (TC). TC contains the sulfonated head group taurine, which undergoes conversion to sulfide (H2S) by B. wadsworthia. In a colitis prone murine animal model (IL10 / mice), the bloom of B. wadsworthia was accompanied by an exacerbation of intestinal inflammation. B. wadsworthia is able to convert taurine and also other sulfonates to H2S, indicating the potential association of sulfonate utilization and the stimulation of colitogenic bacteria. This potential link raised the question, whether dietary sulfonates or their sulfonated me-tabolites stimulate the growth of colitogenic bacteria such as B. wadsworthia and

Over the last decades, interest in the impact of the intestinal microbiota on host health has steadily increased. Diet is a major factor that influences the gut microbiota and there-by indirectly affects human health. For example, a high fat diet rich in saturated fatty acids led to an intestinal proliferation of the colitogenic bacterium Bilophila (B.) wadsworthia by stimulating the release of the bile acid taurocholate (TC). TC contains the sulfonated head group taurine, which undergoes conversion to sulfide (H2S) by B. wadsworthia. In a colitis prone murine animal model (IL10 / mice), the bloom of B. wadsworthia was accompanied by an exacerbation of intestinal inflammation. B. wadsworthia is able to convert taurine and also other sulfonates to H2S, indicating the potential association of sulfonate utilization and the stimulation of colitogenic bacteria. This potential link raised the question, whether dietary sulfonates or their sulfonated me-tabolites stimulate the growth of colitogenic bacteria such as B. wadsworthia and whether these bacteria convert sulfonates to H2S. Besides taurine, which is present in meat, fish and life-style beverages, other dietary sulfonates are part of daily human nutrition. Sul-folipids such as sulfoquinovosyldiacylglycerols (SQDG) are highly abundant in salad, parsley and the cyanobacterium Arthrospira platensis (Spirulina). Based on previous findings, Escherichia (E.) coli releases the polar headgroup sulfoquinovose (SQ) from SQDG. Moreover, E. coli is able to convert SQ to 2,3 dihydroxypropane 1 sulfonate (DHPS) under anoxic conditions. DHPS is also con-verted to H2S by B. wadsworthia or by other potentially harmful gut bacteria such as members of the genus Desulfovibrio. However, only few studies report the conversion of sulfonates to H2S by bacteria directly isolated from the human intestinal tract. Most sul-fonate utilizing bacteria were obtained from environmental sources such as soil or lake sediment or from potentially intestinal sources such as sewage. In the present study, fecal slurries from healthy human subjects were incubated with sul-fonates under strictly anoxic conditions, using formate and lactate as electron donors. Fecal slurries that converted sulfonates to H2S, were used as a source for the isolation of H2S forming bacteria. Isolates were identified based on their 16S ribosomal RNA (16S rRNA) gene sequence. In addition, conventional C57BL/6 mice were fed a semisynthetic diet supplemented with the SQDG rich Spirulina (SD) or a Spirulina free control di-et (CD). During the intervention, body weight, water and food intake were monitored and fecal samples were collected. After three weeks, mice were killed and organ weight and size were measured, intestinal sulfonate concentrations were quantified, gut microbiota composition was determined and parameters of intestinal and hepatic fat metabolism were analyzed. Human fecal slurries converted taurine, isethionate, cysteate, 3 sulfolacate, SQ and DHPS to H2S. However, inter individual differences in the degradation of these sulfonates were observed. Taurine, isethionate, and 3 sulfolactate were utilized by fecal microbiota of all donors, while SQ, DHPS and cysteate were converted to H2S only by microbiota from certain individuals. Bacterial isolates from human feces able to convert sulfonates to H2S were identified as taurine-utilizing Desulfovibrio strains, taurine- and isethionate-utilizing B. wadsworthia, or as SQ- and 3-sulfolactate- utilizing E. coli. In addition, a co culture of E. coli and B. wadsworthia led to complete degradation of SQ to H2S, with DHPS as an intermediate. Of the human fecal isolates, B. wadsworthia and Desulfovibrio are potentially harmful. E. coli strains might be also pathogenic, but isolated E. coli strains from human feces were identified as commensal gut bacteria. Feeding SD to mice increased the cecal and fecal SQ concentration and altered the mi-crobiota composition, but the relative abundance of SQDG or SQ converting bacteria and colitogenic bacteria was not enriched in mice fed SD for 21 days. SD did not affect the relative abundance of Enterobacteriaceae, to which the SQDG- and SQ-utilizing E. coli strain belong to. Furthermore, the abundance of B. wadsworthia decreased from day 2 to day 9 in feces, but recovered afterwards in the same mice. In cecum, the family Desulfovibrionaceae, to which B. wadsworthia and Desulfovibrio belong to, were re-duced. No changes in the number of B. wadsworthia in cecal contents or of Desulfovibri-onaceae in feces were observed. SD led to a mild activation of the immune system, which was not observed in control mice fed CD. Mice fed SD had an increased body weight, a higher adipose tissue weight, and a decreased liver weight compared to the control mice, suggesting an impact of Spirulina supplementation on fat metabolism. Howev-er, expression levels of genes involved in intestinal and hepatic intracellular lipid uptake and availability were reduced. Further investigations on the lipid metabolism at protein level could help to clarify these discrepancies. In summary, humans differ in the ability of their fecal microbiota to utilize dietary sul-fonates. While sulfonates stimulated the proliferation of potentially colitogenic isolates from human fecal slurries, the increased availability of SQ in Spirulina fed conventional mice did not lead to an enrichment of such bacteria. Presence or absence of these bacteria may explain the inter individual differences in sulfonate conversion observed for fecal slurries. This work provides new insights in the ability of intestinal bacteria to utilize sulfonates and thus, contributes to a better understanding of microbiota-mediated effects on dietary sulfonate utilization. Interestingly, feeding of the Spirulina-supplemented diet led to body-weight gain in mice in the first two days of intervention, the reasons for which are unknown.

