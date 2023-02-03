Schließen

Rezension zu: Lesson study-based teacher education: the potential of the Japanese approach in global settings / Edited by: Jongsung Kim, Nariakira Yoshida, Shotaro Iwata, Hiromi Kawaguchi. - Abingdon, Oxon ; New York, NY: Routledge, 2021. - XIX, 219 S. - ISBN: 978-0-367-47845-2

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Klara KagerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/IJLLS-01-2022-100
ISSN:2046-8253
ISSN:2016-8261
Title of parent work (English):International journal for lesson and learning studies : official journal of the World Association of Lesson Studies (WALS)
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/02/03
Volume:11
Issue:1
Number of pages:3
First page:43
Last Page:45
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.