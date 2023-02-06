Schließen

Low-energy (5-20 eV) electron-induced single and double strand breaks in well-defined DNA sequences

  • Ionizing radiation is used in cancer radiation therapy to effectively damage the DNA of tumors. The main damage is due to generation of highly reactive secondary species such as low-energy electrons (LEEs). The accurate quantification of DNA radiation damage of well-defined DNA target sequences in terms of absolute cross sections for LEE-induced DNA strand breaks is possible by the DNA origami technique; however, to date, it is possible only for DNA single strands. In the present work DNA double strand breaks in the DNA sequence 5'-d(CAC)(4)/5'd(GTG)(4) are compared with DNA single strand breaks in the oligonucleotides 5'-d(CAC)(4) and 5'-d(GTG)(4) upon irradiation with LEEs in the energy range from 5 to 20 eV. A maximum of strand break cross section was found around 7 and 10 eV independent of the DNA sequence, indicating that dissociative electron attachment is the underlying mechanism of strand breakage and confirming previous studies using plasmid DNA.

