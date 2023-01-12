Schließen

Bent Allenes or Di-1,3-betaines-An Answer Given on the Magnetic Criterion

  • The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS), of bent allene 1, the corresponding C-extended 1,3-butadiene derivative 2, and a number of related compounds 3 -20 have been calculated using the gauge-independent atomic orbital perturbation method, employing the nucleus-independent chemical shift concept and visualized as isochemical shielding surfaces of various sizes and directions. Prior to that, both structures and C-13 chemical shifts were calculated and compared with available experimental bond lengths and delta(C-13)/ppm values (also, as a quality criterion for the computed structures). Bond lengths, the delta(C-13)/ppm, and the TSNMRS values are employed to qualify and quantify the electronic structure of the studied compounds in terms of dative or classical electron-sharing bonds.

Author details:Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas KochORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpca.0c01392
