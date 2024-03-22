Weight change in middle adulthood and risk of cancer in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort

Sofia Christakoudi, Panagiota Pagoni, Pietro Ferrari, Amanda J. Cross, Ioanna Tzoulaki, David C. Muller, Elisabete Weiderpass, Heinz Freisling, Neil Murphy, Laure Dossus, Renee Turzanski Fortner, Antonio Agudo, Kim Overvad, Aurora Perez-Cornago, Timothy J. Key, Paul Brennan, Mattias Johansson, Anne Tjonneland, Jytte Halkjaer, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Fanny Artaud, Gianluca Severi, Rudolf Kaaks, Matthias B. Schulze, Manuela M. Bergmann, Giovanna Masala, Sara Grioni, Vittorio Simeon, Rosario Tumino, Carlotta Sacerdote, Guri Skeie, Charlotta Rylander, Kristin Benjaminsen Borch, J. Ramon Quiros, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Eva Ardanaz, Pilar Amiano, Isabel Drake, Tanja Stocks, Christel Haggstrom, Sophia Harlid, Merete Ellingjord-Dale, Elio Riboli, Konstantinos K. Tsilidis
Obesity is a risk factor for several major cancers. Associations of weight change in middle adulthood with cancer risk, however, are less clear. We examined the association of change in weight and body mass index (BMI) category during middle adulthood with 42 cancers, using multivariable Cox proportional hazards models in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition cohort. Of 241 323 participants (31% men), 20% lost and 32% gained weight (>0.4 to 5.0 kg/year) during 6.9 years (average). During 8.0 years of follow-up after the second weight assessment, 20 960 incident cancers were ascertained. Independent of baseline BMI, weight gain (per one kg/year increment) was positively associated with cancer of the corpus uteri (hazard ratio [HR] = 1.14; 95% confidence interval: 1.05-1.23). Compared to stable weight (+/- 0.4 kg/year), weight gain (>0.4 to 5.0 kg/year) was positively associated with cancers of the gallbladder and bile ducts (HR = 1.41; 1.01-1.96), postmenopausal breast (HR = 1.08; 1.00-1.16) and thyroid (HR = 1.40; 1.04-1.90). Compared to maintaining normal weight, maintaining overweight or obese BMI (World Health Organisation categories) was positively associated with most obesity-related cancers. Compared to maintaining the baseline BMI category, weight gain to a higher BMI category was positively associated with cancers of the postmenopausal breast (HR = 1.19; 1.06-1.33), ovary (HR = 1.40; 1.04-1.91), corpus uteri (HR = 1.42; 1.06-1.91), kidney (HR = 1.80; 1.20-2.68) and pancreas in men (HR = 1.81; 1.11-2.95). Losing weight to a lower BMI category, however, was inversely associated with cancers of the corpus uteri (HR = 0.40; 0.23-0.69) and colon (HR = 0.69; 0.52-0.92). Our findings support avoiding weight gain and encouraging weight loss in middle adulthood.
Sofia Christakoudi, Panagiota Pagoni, Pietro Ferrari, Amanda J. Cross, Ioanna Tzoulaki, David C. Muller, Elisabete Weiderpass, Heinz Freisling, Neil Murphy, Laure Dossus, Renee Turzanski Fortner, Antonio Agudo, Kim Overvad, Aurora Perez-Cornago, Timothy J. Key, Paul Brennan, Mattias Johansson, Anne Tjonneland, Jytte Halkjaer, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Fanny Artaud, Gianluca Severi, Rudolf Kaaks, Matthias B. Schulze, Manuela M. Bergmann, Giovanna Masala, Sara Grioni, Vittorio Simeon, Rosario Tumino, Carlotta Sacerdote, Guri Skeie, Charlotta Rylander, Kristin Benjaminsen Borch, J. Ramon Quiros, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Eva Ardanaz, Pilar Amiano, Isabel Drake, Tanja Stocks, Christel Haggstrom, Sophia Harlid, Merete Ellingjord-Dale, Elio Riboli, Konstantinos K. Tsilidis
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-573609
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57360
|1866-8372
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33038275
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1373)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/11/09
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/03/21
|BMI change; cancer; middle adulthood; weight gain; weight loss
|7
|17
|Int. J. Cancer. 2021; 148: 1637–1651. https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33339
|Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul CancroFondazione AIRC per la; ricerca sul cancro; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal; Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Cancer Research UKCancer; Research UK [C570/A16491, C8221/A19170]; CancerfondenSwedish Cancer; Society; Catalan Institute of Oncology Barcelona; Centre International; de Recherche sur le Cancer; County Council of Skane Sweden; County; Council of Vasterbotten Sweden; Deutsche KrebshilfeDeutsche Krebshilfe; Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum; Directorate-General for Health and; Consumers; Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS); Dutch Prevention Funds; Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek Nederland)Netherlands; Organization for Scientific Research (NWO); Health Research Fund; (FIS-ISCIII) Spain; Institut Gustave-Roussy; Institut National de la; Sante et de la Recherche MedicaleInstitut National de la Sante et de la; Recherche Medicale (Inserm); Kraeftens Bekaempelse; Ligue Contre le; CancerLigue nationale contre le cancer; LK Research Funds; Medical; Research CouncilUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Medical Research Council; UK (MRC)European Commission [MC_UU_00011/6, MR/M012190/1]; Mutuelle; Generale de l'Education Nationale; National Research Council; ItalyConsiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR); Netherlands Cancer; Registry; Regional Government of AndaluciaJunta de Andalucia; Regional; Government of AsturiasPrincipality of Asturias; Regional Government of; Basque CountryBasque Government; Regional Government of Murcia; Regional; Government of Navarra; Statistics Netherlands; VetenskapsradetSwedish; Research Council; World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF)World Cancer Research; Fund International (WCRF); Institut Gustave Roussy; International Agency; for Research on Cancer; European Commission (DG-SANCO)European; CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre; MRCUK Research &; Innovation (UKRI)Medical Research Council UK (MRC) [MC_UU_00011/6]; Funding Source: UKRI
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle