Fatemeh Saberi Hosnijeh, Delphine Casabonne, Alexandra Nieters, Marta Solans, Sabine Naudin, Pietro Ferrari, James D. Mckay, Yolanda Benavente, Elisabete Weiderpass, Heinz Freisling, Gianluca Severi, Marie-Christine Boutron Ruault, Caroline Besson, Claudia Agnoli, Giovanna Masala, Carlotta Sacerdote, Rosario Tumino, Jose Maria Huerta, Pilar Amiano, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Catalina Bonet, Aurelio Barricarte, Sofia Christakoudi, Anika Knuppel, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Matthias B. Schulze, Rudolf Kaaks, Federico Canzian, Florentin Spath, Mats Jerkeman, Charlotta Rylander, Anne Tjonneland, Anja Olsen, Kristin Benjaminsen Borch, Roel Vermeulen
- To better understand the role of individual and lifestyle factors in human disease, an exposome-wide association study was performed to investigate within a single-study anthropometry measures and lifestyle factors previously associated with B-cell lymphoma (BCL). Within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and nutrition study, 2402 incident BCL cases were diagnosed from 475 426 participants that were followed-up on average 14 years. Standard and penalized Cox regression models as well as principal component analysis (PCA) were used to evaluate 84 exposures in relation to BCL risk. Standard and penalized Cox regression models showed a positive association between anthropometric measures and BCL and multiple myeloma/plasma cell neoplasm (MM). The penalized Cox models additionally showed the association between several exposures from categories of physical activity, smoking status, medical history, socioeconomic position, diet and BCL and/or the subtypes. PCAs confirmed the individual associations but also showedTo better understand the role of individual and lifestyle factors in human disease, an exposome-wide association study was performed to investigate within a single-study anthropometry measures and lifestyle factors previously associated with B-cell lymphoma (BCL). Within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and nutrition study, 2402 incident BCL cases were diagnosed from 475 426 participants that were followed-up on average 14 years. Standard and penalized Cox regression models as well as principal component analysis (PCA) were used to evaluate 84 exposures in relation to BCL risk. Standard and penalized Cox regression models showed a positive association between anthropometric measures and BCL and multiple myeloma/plasma cell neoplasm (MM). The penalized Cox models additionally showed the association between several exposures from categories of physical activity, smoking status, medical history, socioeconomic position, diet and BCL and/or the subtypes. PCAs confirmed the individual associations but also showed additional observations. The PC5 including anthropometry, was positively associated with BCL, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and MM. There was a significant positive association between consumption of sugar and confectionary (PC11) and follicular lymphoma risk, and an inverse association between fish and shellfish and Vitamin D (PC15) and DLBCL risk. The PC1 including features of the Mediterranean diet and diet with lower inflammatory score showed an inverse association with BCL risk, while the PC7, including dairy, was positively associated with BCL and DLBCL risk. Physical activity (PC10) was positively associated with DLBCL risk among women. This study provided informative insights on the etiology of BCL.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Fatemeh Saberi HosnijehORCiD, Delphine CasabonneORCiD, Alexandra Nieters, Marta SolansORCiD, Sabine NaudinORCiD, Pietro FerrariORCiD, James D. Mckay, Yolanda Benavente, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Heinz Freisling, Gianluca SeveriORCiD, Marie-Christine Boutron RuaultORCiD, Caroline BessonORCiD, Claudia AgnoliORCiD, Giovanna MasalaORCiD, Carlotta SacerdoteORCiD, Rosario Tumino, Jose Maria Huerta, Pilar Amiano, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Catalina BonetORCiD, Aurelio Barricarte, Sofia ChristakoudiORCiD, Anika KnuppelORCiD, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND, Rudolf Kaaks, Federico Canzian, Florentin Spath, Mats Jerkeman, Charlotta Rylander, Anne TjonnelandORCiD, Anja Olsen, Kristin Benjaminsen Borch, Roel VermeulenORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33369
|ISSN:
|0020-7136
|ISSN:
|1097-0215
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33128820
|Title of parent work (English):
|International journal of cancer
|Subtitle (English):
|an exposome-wide analysis
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/31
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/02/03
|Tag:
|exposome; exposome‐ wide association study; lifestyle; lymphoma; prospective study
|Volume:
|148
|Issue:
|9
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|2115
|Last Page:
|2128
|Funding institution:
|Agencia de Gestio d'Ajuts Universitaris i de Recerca (AGAUR), CERCA; Programme/Generalitat de Catalunya [2017SGR1085]; Associazione Italiana; per la Ricerca sul Cancro-AIRC-ItalyFondazione AIRC per la ricerca sul; cancro; National Research Council (Italy)Consiglio Nazionale delle; Ricerche (CNR); Cancer Research UKCancer Research UK [14136,; C570/A11692, C570/A16491]; Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red:; Epidemiologia y Salud Publica (CIBERESP), (Spain); Danish Cancer Society; (Denmark)Danish Cancer Society; TRANSCAN/Dutch Cancer Society [179]; NOVEL consortium; Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports; (VWS); Dutch Prevention Funds; Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek; Nederland)Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO); European Commission (DG-SANCO)European CommissionEuropean Commission; Joint Research Centre; Federal Ministry of Education and Research; (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); German Cancer; AidDeutsche Krebshilfe; German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)Helmholtz; Association; German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal; Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [BMBF 01EO1303]; German; Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke, Nuthetal (Germany); Institut Gustave Roussy; Institut National de la Sante et de la; Recherche Medicale (France)Institut National de la Sante et de la; Recherche Medicale (Inserm); International Agency for Research on; Cancer; Ligue Natinale Contre le Cancer; LK Research Funds; Medical; Research CouncilUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Medical Research Council; UK (MRC)European Commission [1000143, MR/M012190/1]; Mutuelle Generale; de l'Education Nationale; Netherlands Cancer Registry (NKR); Nordforsk,; Nordic Centre of Excellence programme on Food, Nutrition and Health; (Norway); Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness - Carlos III; Institute of Health - FEDER funds/European Regional Develpment Fund; (ERDF) - a way to build Europe [PI13/00061, PI13/01162, PI17/01280,; PI14/01219]; Statistics Netherlands (The Netherlands)Netherlands; Government [ERC2009-AdG 232997]; Swedish Cancer SocietySwedish Cancer; Society; Swedish Research Council (Sweden)Swedish Research Council; County Councils of Skane and Vasterbotten (Sweden); Hellenic Health; Foundation (Greece); Wellcome TrustWellcome TrustEuropean Commission; [205212/Z/16/Z]; World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF)World Cancer Research; Fund International (WCRF)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International