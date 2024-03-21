Fluid flow simulations of a large-scale borehole leakage experiment

Borehole leakage is a common and complex issue. Understanding the fluid flow characteristics of a cemented area inside a borehole is crucial to monitor and quantify the wellbore integrity as well as to find solutions to minimise existing leakages. In order to improve our understanding of the flow behaviour of cemented boreholes, we investigated experimental data of a large-scale borehole leakage tests by means of numerical modelling using three different conceptual models. The experiment was performed with an autoclave system consisting of two vessels bridged by a cement-filled casing. After a partial bleed-off at the well-head, a sustained casing pressure was observed due to fluid flow through the cementsteel composite. The aim of our simulations is to investigate and quantify the permeability of the cement-steel composite. From our model results, we conclude that the flow occurred along a preferential flow path at the cement-steel interface. Thus, the inner part of the cement core was impermeable during the duration of the

Borehole leakage is a common and complex issue. Understanding the fluid flow characteristics of a cemented area inside a borehole is crucial to monitor and quantify the wellbore integrity as well as to find solutions to minimise existing leakages. In order to improve our understanding of the flow behaviour of cemented boreholes, we investigated experimental data of a large-scale borehole leakage tests by means of numerical modelling using three different conceptual models. The experiment was performed with an autoclave system consisting of two vessels bridged by a cement-filled casing. After a partial bleed-off at the well-head, a sustained casing pressure was observed due to fluid flow through the cementsteel composite. The aim of our simulations is to investigate and quantify the permeability of the cement-steel composite. From our model results, we conclude that the flow occurred along a preferential flow path at the cement-steel interface. Thus, the inner part of the cement core was impermeable during the duration of the experiment. The preferential flow path can be described as a highly permeable and highly porous area with an aperture of about 5 mu m and a permeability of 3 . 10(-12) m(2) (3 Darcy). It follows that the fluid flow characteristics of a cemented area inside a borehole cannot be described using one permeability value for the entire cement-steel composite. Furthermore, it can be concluded that the quality of the cement and the filling process regarding the cement-steel interface is crucial to minimize possible well leakages.

