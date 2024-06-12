Schließen

Cold and hot gas distribution around the Milky-Way – M31 system in the HESTIA simulations

  Recent observations have revealed remarkable insights into the gas reservoir in the circumgalactic medium (CGM) of galaxy haloes. In this paper, we characterise the gas in the vicinity of Milky Way and Andromeda analogues in the hestia (High resolution Environmental Simulations of The Immediate Area) suite of constrained Local Group (LG) simulations. The hestia suite comprise of a set of three high-resolution arepo-based simulations of the LG, run using the Auriga galaxy formation model. For this paper, we focus only on the 𝑧 = 0 simulation datasets and generate mock skymaps along with a power spectrum analysis to show that the distributions of ions tracing low-temperature gas (H i and Si iii) are more clumpy in comparison to warmer gas tracers (O vi, O vii and O viii). We compare to the spectroscopic CGM observations of M31 and low-redshift galaxies. hestia under-produces the column densities of the M31 observations, but the simulations are consistent with the observations of low-redshift galaxies. A possible explanation for these findings is that the spectroscopic observations of M31 are contaminated by gas residing in the CGM of the Milky Way.

Metadaten
Author details:Mitali DamleORCiDGND, Martin SparreORCiDGND, Philipp RichterORCiDGND, Maan H. HaniORCiD, Sebastian Nuza, Christoph PfrommerORCiD, Robert J. J. GrandORCiD, Yehuda Hoffman, Noam LibeskindORCiD, Jenny Sorce, Mathias Steinmetz, Elmo TempelORCiD, Mark VogelsbergerORCiD, Peng Wang
URL:https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/512/3/3717/6547792
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac663
ISSN:1365-8711
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the royal astronomical society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/12
Tag:Galaxy: evolution; galaxies: Local Group; galaxies: evolution; software: data analysis; software: simulations
Volume:512
Number of pages:21
First page:3717
Last Page:3737
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

