Schließen

The voice gives it away

  • Two experiments examined the impact of voice pitch on gender stereotyping. Participants listened to a text read by a female (Study 1; N = 171) or male (Study 2, N = 151) speaker, whose voice pitch was manipulated to be high or low. They rated the speaker on positive and negative facets of masculinity and femininity, competence, and likability. They also indicated their own gendered self-concept. High pitch was associated with the ascription of more feminine traits and greater likability. The high-pitch female speaker was rated as less competent, and the high-pitch male speaker was perceived as less masculine. Text content and participants' gendered self-concept did not moderate the pitch effect. The findings underline the importance of voice pitch for impression formation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Andreas Uhlmann, Meike Herzberg
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/1864-9335/a000441
ISSN:1864-9335
ISSN:2151-2590
Title of parent work (English):Social psychology
Subtitle (English):male and female pitch as a cue for gender stereotyping
Publisher:Hogrefe & Huber
Place of publishing:Bern
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/12
Tag:competence; femininity; gender stereotypes; likability; masculinity; voice pitch
Volume:52
Issue:2
Number of pages:13
First page:101
Last Page:113
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.