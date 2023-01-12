The voice gives it away
- Two experiments examined the impact of voice pitch on gender stereotyping. Participants listened to a text read by a female (Study 1; N = 171) or male (Study 2, N = 151) speaker, whose voice pitch was manipulated to be high or low. They rated the speaker on positive and negative facets of masculinity and femininity, competence, and likability. They also indicated their own gendered self-concept. High pitch was associated with the ascription of more feminine traits and greater likability. The high-pitch female speaker was rated as less competent, and the high-pitch male speaker was perceived as less masculine. Text content and participants' gendered self-concept did not moderate the pitch effect. The findings underline the importance of voice pitch for impression formation.
|Author details:
|Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Andreas Uhlmann, Meike Herzberg
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1027/1864-9335/a000441
|ISSN:
|1864-9335
|ISSN:
|2151-2590
|Title of parent work (English):
|Social psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|male and female pitch as a cue for gender stereotyping
|Publisher:
|Hogrefe & Huber
|Place of publishing:
|Bern
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/02/25
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/01/12
|Tag:
|competence; femininity; gender stereotypes; likability; masculinity; voice pitch
|Volume:
|52
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|101
|Last Page:
|113
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert