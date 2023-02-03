Schließen

Rezension zu: Tenorth, Heinz-Elmar: Wilhelm von Humboldt: Bildungspolitik und Universitätsreform. - Paderborn: Ferdinand Schöningh, 2018. 262 S. - ISBN: 978-3-5067-888-0

Metadaten
Author details:Sven SchultzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1086/707858
ISSN:0021-1753
ISSN:1545-6994
Title of parent work (English):Isis : an international review devoted to the history of science and its cultural influences
Publisher:Univ. of Chicago Press
Place of publishing:Chicago
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/03
Volume:111
Issue:1
Number of pages:2
First page:179
Last Page:180
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
Peer review:Referiert

