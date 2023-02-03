Rezension zu: Tenorth, Heinz-Elmar: Wilhelm von Humboldt: Bildungspolitik und Universitätsreform. - Paderborn: Ferdinand Schöningh, 2018. 262 S. - ISBN: 978-3-5067-888-0
|Author details:
|Sven SchultzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1086/707858
|ISSN:
|0021-1753
|ISSN:
|1545-6994
|Title of parent work (English):
|Isis : an international review devoted to the history of science and its cultural influences
|Publisher:
|Univ. of Chicago Press
|Place of publishing:
|Chicago
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/02/03
|Volume:
|111
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|179
|Last Page:
|180
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
|Peer review:
|Referiert