Say it with double flowers

  • Every year, lovers world-wide rely on mutants to show their feelings on Valentine's Day. This is because many of the most popular ornamental flowering plants have been selected to form extra petals at the expense of reproductive organs to enhance their attractiveness and aesthetic value to humans. This so-called 'double flower' (DF) phenotype, first described more than 2000 years ago (Meyerowitz et al., 1989) is present, for example, in many modern roses, carnations, peonies, and camellias. Gattolin et al. (2020) now identify a unifying explanation for the molecular basis of many of these DF cultivars.

