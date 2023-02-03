Say it with double flowers
- Every year, lovers world-wide rely on mutants to show their feelings on Valentine's Day. This is because many of the most popular ornamental flowering plants have been selected to form extra petals at the expense of reproductive organs to enhance their attractiveness and aesthetic value to humans. This so-called 'double flower' (DF) phenotype, first described more than 2000 years ago (Meyerowitz et al., 1989) is present, for example, in many modern roses, carnations, peonies, and camellias. Gattolin et al. (2020) now identify a unifying explanation for the molecular basis of many of these DF cultivars.
|Author details:
|Hashim Abdirashid, Michael LenhardORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/eraa109
|ISSN:
|0022-0957
|ISSN:
|1460-2431
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32145014
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of experimental botany
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/07
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/02/03
|Tag:
|ABCE model; APETALA2; double flowers; flower development; homoeotic; microRNA172; mutants
|Volume:
|71
|Issue:
|9
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|2469
|Last Page:
|2471
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft German Research Foundation (DFG); [Le1412/11-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access