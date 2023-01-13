Schließen

Sapere aude!

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sotirios AgrofylaxORCiD, Stefanie StockhorstGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5771/9783835349360-15
ISBN:978-3-8353-4936-0
ISBN:978-3-8353-5289-6
Title of parent work (German):Lessing Yearbook/Jahrbuch
Subtitle (German):Praxisformen der Aufklärung im Spiegel editorischer Abgesänge auf Zeitschriftenprojekte
Publisher:Wallstein
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/12/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/01/13
Volume:XLIX
First page:15
Last Page:37
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.