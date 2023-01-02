Synthesis efforts of acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles as fluorescent probes for cations and a new colorimetric copper(II) chemodosimeter

Thomas Schwarze, Eric Sperlich, Thomas Müller, Alexandra Kelling, Hans-Jürgen Holdt In this article, we report on the synthesis of acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and on the intended synthesis of macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles to get fluorescent probes for cations. During our efforts to synthesize macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles, we were only able to isolate macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)-fumaronitriles. The synthesis of macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles is challenging, due to the fact that bis-(dialkylamino)fumaronitriles are thermodynamically more stable than the corresponding bis(dialkylamino)-maleonitriles. Further, it turned out that the acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and macrocyclic bis-(dialkylamino)fumaronitriles are no suitable tools to detect cations by a strong fluorescence enhancement. Further, only the bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles, which are bearing a 2-pyridyl unit as an additional complexing unit, are able to selectively recognize copper(II) by a color change from yellow to red.