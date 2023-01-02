Schließen

Synthesis efforts of acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles as fluorescent probes for cations and a new colorimetric copper(II) chemodosimeter

  • In this article, we report on the synthesis of acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and on the intended synthesis of macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles to get fluorescent probes for cations. During our efforts to synthesize macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles, we were only able to isolate macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)-fumaronitriles. The synthesis of macrocyclic bis(dialkylamino)maleonitriles is challenging, due to the fact that bis-(dialkylamino)fumaronitriles are thermodynamically more stable than the corresponding bis(dialkylamino)-maleonitriles. Further, it turned out that the acyclic bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles and macrocyclic bis-(dialkylamino)fumaronitriles are no suitable tools to detect cations by a strong fluorescence enhancement. Further, only the bis(monoalkylamino)maleonitriles, which are bearing a 2-pyridyl unit as an additional complexing unit, are able to selectively recognize copper(II) by a color change from yellow to red.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SchwarzeORCiD, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Thomas Müller, Alexandra Kelling, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/hlca.202100028
ISSN:1522-2675
Title of parent work (English):Helvetica chimica acta
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/02
Tag:copper; fumaronitrile; ligands; macrocycles; maleonitrile
Volume:104
Issue:6
Number of pages:9
First page:e2100028
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HO 1706/6-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

