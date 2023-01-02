Schließen

Epigenetic regulation of abiotic stress memory

  • As sessile organisms, plants have evolved sophisticated ways to constantly gauge and adapt to changing environmental conditions including extremes that may be harmful to their growth and development and are thus perceived as stress. In nature, stressful events are often chronic or recurring and thus an initial stress may prime a plant to respond more efficiently to a subsequent stress event. An epigenetic basis of such stress memory was long postulated and in recent years it has been shown that this is indeed the case. High temperature stress has proven an excellent system to unpick the molecular basis of somatic stress memory, which includes histone modifications and nucleosome occupancy. This review discusses recent findings and pinpoints open questions in the field.

Metadaten
Author details:Vicky OberkoflerORCiD, Loris PratxORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pbi.2021.102007
ISSN:1369-5266
ISSN:1879-0356
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33571730
Title of parent work (English):Current opinion in plant biology
Subtitle (English):maintaining the good things while they last
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/02
Volume:61
Article number:102007
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC)European Commission [725295]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

