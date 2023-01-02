Epigenetic regulation of abiotic stress memory
- As sessile organisms, plants have evolved sophisticated ways to constantly gauge and adapt to changing environmental conditions including extremes that may be harmful to their growth and development and are thus perceived as stress. In nature, stressful events are often chronic or recurring and thus an initial stress may prime a plant to respond more efficiently to a subsequent stress event. An epigenetic basis of such stress memory was long postulated and in recent years it has been shown that this is indeed the case. High temperature stress has proven an excellent system to unpick the molecular basis of somatic stress memory, which includes histone modifications and nucleosome occupancy. This review discusses recent findings and pinpoints open questions in the field.
