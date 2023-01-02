Schließen

A drop of immunity

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Inês TrindadeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2021.07.022
ISSN:1674-2052
ISSN:1752-9867
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34343703
Title of parent work (English):Molecular plant
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/31
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/02
Volume:14
Issue:9
Number of pages:3
First page:1437
Last Page:1438
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.