Iterative reconstruction from under-sampled Computed Tomography data
Iterative Rekonstruktion aus unterabgetasteten Computertomographiedaten
- In X-ray computed tomography (XCT), an X-ray beam of intensity I0 is transmitted through an object and its attenuated intensity I is measured when it exits the object. The attenuation of the beam depends on the attenuation coefficients along its path. The attenuation coefficients provide information about the structure and composition of the object and can be determined through mathematical operations that are referred to as reconstruction. The standard reconstruction algorithms are based on the filtered backprojection (FBP) of the measured data. While these algorithms are fast and relatively simple, they do not always succeed in computing a precise reconstruction, especially from under-sampled data. Alternatively, an image or volume can be reconstructed by solving a system of linear equations. Typically, the system of equations is too large to be solved but its solution can be approximated by iterative methods, such as the Simultaneous Iterative Reconstruction Technique (SIRT) and the Conjugate Gradient Least Squares (CGLS). ThisIn X-ray computed tomography (XCT), an X-ray beam of intensity I0 is transmitted through an object and its attenuated intensity I is measured when it exits the object. The attenuation of the beam depends on the attenuation coefficients along its path. The attenuation coefficients provide information about the structure and composition of the object and can be determined through mathematical operations that are referred to as reconstruction. The standard reconstruction algorithms are based on the filtered backprojection (FBP) of the measured data. While these algorithms are fast and relatively simple, they do not always succeed in computing a precise reconstruction, especially from under-sampled data. Alternatively, an image or volume can be reconstructed by solving a system of linear equations. Typically, the system of equations is too large to be solved but its solution can be approximated by iterative methods, such as the Simultaneous Iterative Reconstruction Technique (SIRT) and the Conjugate Gradient Least Squares (CGLS). This dissertation focuses on the development of a novel iterative algorithm, the Direct Iterative Reconstruction of Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT). After its reconstruction principle is explained, its performance is assessed for real parallel- and cone-beam CT (including under-sampled) data and compared to that of other established algorithms. Finally, it is demonstrated how the shape of the measured object can be modelled into DIRECTT to achieve even better reconstruction results.…
- Bei der Röntgen-Computertomographie (XCT) wird ein Röntgenstrahl der Intensität I0 durch ein Objekt gesendet und seine geschwächte Intensität I hinter dem Objekt gemessen. Die Schwächung des Strahls hängt von den Abschwächungskoeffizienten entlang seines Weges innerhald des Objekts ab. Die Schwächungskoeffizienten liefern Informationen uber die Struktur und Zusammensetzung des Objekts und können durch mathematische Operationen, die als Rekonstruktion bezeichnet werden, bestimmt werden. Die Standard-Rekonstruktionsalgorithmen basieren auf der gefilterten Rückprojektion (FBP) der Messdaten. Diese Algorithmen sind zwar schnell und relativ einfach, doch gelingt es ihnen nicht immer, eine präzise Rekonstruktion zu berechnen, vor allem bei unzureichend abgetasteten Daten. Alternativ kann ein Bild oder ein Volumen auch durch die Lösung eines Systems linearer Gleichungen rekonstruiert werden. In der Regel ist das Gleichungssystem zu groß, um gelöst zu werden, aber seine Lösung kann durch iterative Methoden angenähert werden, wie dieBei der Röntgen-Computertomographie (XCT) wird ein Röntgenstrahl der Intensität I0 durch ein Objekt gesendet und seine geschwächte Intensität I hinter dem Objekt gemessen. Die Schwächung des Strahls hängt von den Abschwächungskoeffizienten entlang seines Weges innerhald des Objekts ab. Die Schwächungskoeffizienten liefern Informationen uber die Struktur und Zusammensetzung des Objekts und können durch mathematische Operationen, die als Rekonstruktion bezeichnet werden, bestimmt werden. Die Standard-Rekonstruktionsalgorithmen basieren auf der gefilterten Rückprojektion (FBP) der Messdaten. Diese Algorithmen sind zwar schnell und relativ einfach, doch gelingt es ihnen nicht immer, eine präzise Rekonstruktion zu berechnen, vor allem bei unzureichend abgetasteten Daten. Alternativ kann ein Bild oder ein Volumen auch durch die Lösung eines Systems linearer Gleichungen rekonstruiert werden. In der Regel ist das Gleichungssystem zu groß, um gelöst zu werden, aber seine Lösung kann durch iterative Methoden angenähert werden, wie die Simultaneous Iterative Reconstruction Technique (SIRT) und die Conjugate Gradient Least Squares (CGLS). Im Mittelpunkt dieser Dissertation steht die Entwicklung eines neuartigen iterativen Algorithmus, des Direct Iterative Reconstruction of Computed Tomography Trajectories (DIRECTT). Nach der Erläuterung seines Rekonstruktionsprinzips wird seine Leistung für reale Parallel- und Kegelstrahl-CT-Daten (einschließlich unterabgetasteter Daten) bewertet und mit Rekonstruktionen anderer etablierter Algorithmen verglichen. Schließlich wird gezeigt, wie die Form des gemessenen Objekts in DIRECTT modelliert werden kann, um noch bessere Rekonstruktionsergebnisse zu erzielen.…
|Author details:
|Sotirios MagkosORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-572789
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57278
|Reviewer(s):
|Andreas Kupsch
|Supervisor(s):
|Giovanni Bruno, Dominique Bernard
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/11/10
|Release date:
|2023/01/17
|Tag:
|Computertomographie; Röntgenstrahlung; iterative Rekonstruktion
Computed Tomography; Iterative reconstruction; X-rays
|Number of pages:
|xxii, 74
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|UH 5420, UH 6400, YR 2520
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International