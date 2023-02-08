Rezension zu: Wilhelm von Humboldt: Einleitende und vergleichende amerikanische Arbeiten [Introductory and Comparative American Works] / Edited by Manfred Ringmacher with the collaboration of Ute Tintemann, and with contributions by Jenne Klimp & Frank Zimmer. - Paderborn: Ferdinand Schöningh, 2016. - viii, 496 pp. - (Wilhelm von Humboldt Schriften zur Sprachwissenschaft, 3.1). - ISBN 978-3-506-78416-2