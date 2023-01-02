Schließen

La conciencia lingüística y la realidad de la lengua española en el cambio del siglo XVIII al XIX

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gerda HaßlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.31819/9783968693002_062
ISBN:978-84-9192-282-7
ISBN:978-3-96869-300-2
ISBN:978-3-96869-299-9
Title of parent work (Spanish):Mundos del hispanismo – una cartografía para el siglo XXI: AIH Jerusalén 2019
Publisher:Vervuert
Place of publishing:Frankfurt am Main
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:Spanish
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/01/02
First page:117
Last Page:132
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.