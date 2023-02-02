Schließen

Rezension zu: Geissler, Julia; Vloet, Timo D.; Romanos, Marcel; Zwanzger, Ulrike; Jans, Thomas: Verhaltenstherapie bei ADHS im Jugendalter : ein modular aufgebautes Therapieprogramm. - Göttingen: Hogrefe, 102 S. - (Therapeutische Praxis, Bd. 94). - ISBN: 978-3-8017-2979-0

Metadaten
Author details:Günter EsserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1026/1616-3443/a000551
ISSN:1616-3443
ISSN:2190-6297
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Klinische Psychologie und Psychotherapie
Publisher:Hogrefe
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/02
Volume:49
Issue:2
Number of pages:2
First page:138
Last Page:139
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

