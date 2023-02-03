Rezension zu: Vercamer, Grischa: Hochmittelalterliche Herrschaftspraxis im Spiegel der Geschichtsschreibung : Vorstellungen von „guter“ und „schlechter“ Herrschaft in England, Polen und dem Reich im 12./13. Jahrhundert. - Wiesbaden: Harrassowitz Verlag, 2020. - ISBN: 978-3-447-11354-0
|Author details:
|Timo BollenORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0044-2828
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft : ZfG
|translated title (English):
|High Medieval Rulership Practice in the Mirror of Historiography. Ideas of "good " and "bad" Rule in England, Poland and the Empire in the 12th and 13th Centuries
|Publisher:
|Metropol-Verl.
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/02/03
|Volume:
|69
|Issue:
|9
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|777
|Last Page:
|779
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert