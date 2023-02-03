Schließen

Rezension zu: Vercamer, Grischa: Hochmittelalterliche Herrschaftspraxis im Spiegel der Geschichtsschreibung : Vorstellungen von „guter“ und „schlechter“ Herrschaft in England, Polen und dem Reich im 12./13. Jahrhundert. - Wiesbaden: Harrassowitz Verlag, 2020. - ISBN: 978-3-447-11354-0

Author details:Timo BollenORCiDGND
ISSN:0044-2828
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft : ZfG
translated title (English):High Medieval Rulership Practice in the Mirror of Historiography. Ideas of "good " and "bad" Rule in England, Poland and the Empire in the 12th and 13th Centuries
Publisher:Metropol-Verl.
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/03
Volume:69
Issue:9
Number of pages:3
First page:777
Last Page:779
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

