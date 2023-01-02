Respect the surroundings
- Fourteen-month-olds' ability to distinguish a just learned word, /bu?k/, from its minimally different word, /du?k/, was assessed under two pre-exposure conditions: one where /b, d/-initial forms occurred in a varying vowel context and another where the vowel was fixed but the final consonant varied. Infants in the experiments benefited from the variable vowel but not from the variable final consonant context, suggesting that vowel variability but not all kinds of variability are beneficial. These results are discussed in the context of time-honored observations on the vowel-dependent nature of place of articulation cues for consonants.
|Author details:
|Barbara HöhleORCiDGND, Tom FritzscheORCiDGND, Natalie Boll-AvetisyanORCiDGND, Marc HullebusORCiD, Adamantios GafosORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1121/10.0003574
|ISSN:
|2691-1191
|Title of parent work (English):
|JASA Express Letters
|Subtitle (English):
|effects of phonetic context variability on infants' learning of minimal pairs
|Publisher:
|AIP Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/02/24
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/01/02
|Volume:
|1
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|024401
|Number of pages:
|7
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480-SFB 1287]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International