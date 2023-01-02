Schließen

The tunneling effect for Schrödinger operators on a vector bundle

  In the semiclassical limit (h) over bar -> 0, we analyze a class of self-adjoint Schrodinger operators H-(h) over bar = (h) over bar L-2 + (h) over barW + V center dot id(E) acting on sections of a vector bundle E over an oriented Riemannian manifold M where L is a Laplace type operator, W is an endomorphism field and the potential energy V has non-degenerate minima at a finite number of points m(1),... m(r) is an element of M, called potential wells. Using quasimodes of WKB-type near m(j) for eigenfunctions associated with the low lying eigenvalues of H-(h) over bar, we analyze the tunneling effect, i.e. the splitting between low lying eigenvalues, which e.g. arises in certain symmetric configurations. Technically, we treat the coupling between different potential wells by an interaction matrix and we consider the case of a single minimal geodesic (with respect to the associated Agmon metric) connecting two potential wells and the case of a submanifold of minimal geodesics of dimension l + 1. This dimension l determines the polynomial prefactor for exponentially small eigenvalue splitting.

Metadaten
Author details:Markus KleinGND, Elke RosenbergerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13324-021-00485-5
ISSN:1664-2368
ISSN:1664-235X
Title of parent work (English):Analysis and mathematical physics
Publisher:Springer International Publishing AG
Place of publishing:Cham (ZG)
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/02
Tag:Complete asymptotics; Laplace-type operator; Quasimodes; Spectral gap; Tunneling; Vector bundle; WKB-expansion
Volume:11
Issue:2
Article number:59
Number of pages:35
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

