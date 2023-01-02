Schließen

A factory operating system for extending existing factories to Industry 4.0

  • Cyber-physical systems (CPS) have shaped the discussion about Industry 4.0 (I4.0) for some time. To ensure the competitiveness of manufacturing enterprises the vision for the future figures out cyber-physical production systems (CPPS) as a core component of a modern factory. Adaptability and coping with complexity are (among others) potentials of this new generation of production management. The successful transformation of this theoretical construct into practical implementation can only take place with regard to the conditions characterizing the context of a factory. The subject of this contribution is a concept that takes up the brownfield character and describes a solution for extending existing (legacy) systems with CPS capabilities.

