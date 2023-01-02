Free division rings of fractions of crossed products of groups with Conradian left-orders

Joachim Gräter Let D be a division ring of fractions of a crossed product F[G, eta, alpha], where F is a skew field and G is a group with Conradian left-order <=. For D we introduce the notion of freeness with respect to <= and show that D is free in this sense if and only if D can canonically be embedded into the endomorphism ring of the right F-vector space F((G)) of all formal power series in G over F with respect to <=. From this we obtain that all division rings of fractions of F[G, eta, alpha] which are free with respect to at least one Conradian left-order of G are isomorphic and that they are free with respect to any Conradian left-order of G. Moreover, F[G, eta, alpha] possesses a division ring of fraction which is free in this sense if and only if the rational closure of F[G, eta, alpha] in the endomorphism ring of the corresponding right F-vector space F((G)) is a skew field.