Free division rings of fractions of crossed products of groups with Conradian left-orders

  • Let D be a division ring of fractions of a crossed product F[G, eta, alpha], where F is a skew field and G is a group with Conradian left-order <=. For D we introduce the notion of freeness with respect to <= and show that D is free in this sense if and only if D can canonically be embedded into the endomorphism ring of the right F-vector space F((G)) of all formal power series in G over F with respect to <=. From this we obtain that all division rings of fractions of F[G, eta, alpha] which are free with respect to at least one Conradian left-order of G are isomorphic and that they are free with respect to any Conradian left-order of G. Moreover, F[G, eta, alpha] possesses a division ring of fraction which is free in this sense if and only if the rational closure of F[G, eta, alpha] in the endomorphism ring of the corresponding right F-vector space F((G)) is a skew field.

Metadaten
Author details:Joachim GräterGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/forum-2019-0264
ISSN:0933-7741
ISSN:1435-5337
Title of parent work (English):Forum mathematicum
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/02
Tag:Conradian left-order; Hughes-free; crossed product; division ring of fractions; formal; group ring; locally indicable group; ordered group; power series
Volume:32
Issue:3
Number of pages:34
First page:739
Last Page:772
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

