Laserinduzierte Breakdownspektroskopie zur qualitativen und quantitativen Bestimmung von Elementgehalten in geologischen Proben mittels multivariater Analysemethoden am Beispiel von Kupfer und ausgewählten Seltenen Erden
- Ein schonender Umgang mit den Ressourcen und der Umwelt ist wesentlicher Bestandteil des modernen Bergbaus sowie der zukünftigen Versorgung unserer Gesellschaft mit essentiellen Rohstoffen. Die vorliegende Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der Entwicklung analytischer Strategien, die durch eine exakte und schnelle Vor-Ort-Analyse den technisch-praktischen Anforderungen des Bergbauprozesses gerecht werden und somit zu einer gezielten und nachhaltigen Nutzung von Rohstofflagerstätten beitragen. Die Analysen basieren auf den spektroskopischen Daten, die mittels der laserinduzierten Breakdownspektroskopie (LIBS) erhalten und mittels multivariater Datenanalyse ausgewertet werden. Die LIB-Spektroskopie ist eine vielversprechende Technik für diese Aufgabe. Ihre Attraktivität machen insbesondere die Möglichkeiten aus, Feldproben vor Ort ohne Probennahme oder ‑vorbereitung messen zu können, aber auch die Detektierbarkeit sämtlicher Elemente des Periodensystems und die Unabhängigkeit vom Aggregatzustand. In Kombination mit multivariater DatenanalyseEin schonender Umgang mit den Ressourcen und der Umwelt ist wesentlicher Bestandteil des modernen Bergbaus sowie der zukünftigen Versorgung unserer Gesellschaft mit essentiellen Rohstoffen. Die vorliegende Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der Entwicklung analytischer Strategien, die durch eine exakte und schnelle Vor-Ort-Analyse den technisch-praktischen Anforderungen des Bergbauprozesses gerecht werden und somit zu einer gezielten und nachhaltigen Nutzung von Rohstofflagerstätten beitragen. Die Analysen basieren auf den spektroskopischen Daten, die mittels der laserinduzierten Breakdownspektroskopie (LIBS) erhalten und mittels multivariater Datenanalyse ausgewertet werden. Die LIB-Spektroskopie ist eine vielversprechende Technik für diese Aufgabe. Ihre Attraktivität machen insbesondere die Möglichkeiten aus, Feldproben vor Ort ohne Probennahme oder ‑vorbereitung messen zu können, aber auch die Detektierbarkeit sämtlicher Elemente des Periodensystems und die Unabhängigkeit vom Aggregatzustand. In Kombination mit multivariater Datenanalyse kann eine schnelle Datenverarbeitung erfolgen, die Aussagen zur qualitativen Elementzusammensetzung der untersuchten Proben erlaubt. Mit dem Ziel die Verteilung der Elementgehalte in einer Lagerstätte zu ermitteln, werden in dieser Arbeit Kalibrierungs- und Quantifizierungsstrategien evaluiert. Für die Charakterisierung von Matrixeffekten und zur Klassifizierung von Mineralen werden explorative Datenanalysemethoden angewendet. Die spektroskopischen Untersuchungen erfolgen an Böden und Gesteinen sowie an Mineralen, die Kupfer oder Seltene Erdelemente beinhalten und aus verschiedenen Lagerstätten bzw. von unterschiedlichen Agrarflächen stammen. Für die Entwicklung einer Kalibrierungsstrategie wurden sowohl synthetische als auch Feldproben von zwei verschiedenen Agrarflächen mittels LIBS analysiert. Anhand der Beispielanalyten Calcium, Eisen und Magnesium erfolgte die auf uni- und multivariaten Methoden beruhende Evaluierung verschiedener Kalibrierungsmethoden. Grundlagen der Quantifizierungsstrategien sind die multivariaten Analysemethoden der partiellen Regression der kleinsten Quadrate (PLSR, von engl.: partial least squares regression) und der Intervall PLSR (iPLSR, von engl.: interval PLSR), die das gesamte detektierte Spektrum oder Teilspektren in der Analyse berücksichtigen. Der Untersuchung liegen synthetische sowie Feldproben von Kupfermineralen zugrunde als auch solche die Seltene Erdelemente beinhalten. Die Proben stammen aus verschiedenen Lagerstätten und weisen unterschiedliche Begleitmatrices auf. Mittels der explorativen Datenanalyse erfolgte die Charakterisierung dieser Begleitmatrices. Die dafür angewendete Hauptkomponentenanalyse gruppiert Daten anhand von Unterschieden und Regelmäßigkeiten. Dies erlaubt Aussagen über Gemeinsamkeiten und Unterschiede der untersuchten Proben im Bezug auf ihre Herkunft, chemische Zusammensetzung oder lokal bedingte Ausprägungen. Abschließend erfolgte die Klassifizierung kupferhaltiger Minerale auf Basis der nicht-negativen Tensorfaktorisierung. Diese Methode wurde mit dem Ziel verwendet, unbekannte Proben aufgrund ihrer Eigenschaften in Klassen einzuteilen. Die Verknüpfung von LIBS und multivariater Datenanalyse bietet die Möglichkeit durch eine Analyse vor Ort auf eine Probennahme und die entsprechende Laboranalytik weitestgehend zu verzichten und kann somit zum Umweltschutz sowie einer Schonung der natürlichen Ressourcen bei der Prospektion und Exploration von neuen Erzgängen und Lagerstätten beitragen. Die Verteilung von Elementgehalten der untersuchten Gebiete ermöglicht zudem einen gezielten Abbau und damit eine effiziente Nutzung der mineralischen Rohstoffe.…
- The sustainable use of resources and the environment is an important part of modern mining and the supply of our society with essential raw materials in the future. The present work focuses on the development of analytical strategies that address the technical-practical requirements of the mining process through accurate and rapid on-site analysis, thus contributing to the targeted and sustainable use of raw material deposits. The analyses are based on spectroscopic data obtained by laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and evaluated by multivariate data analysis. LIB spectroscopy is a promising technique for this task. Its advantages are in particular the possibility to measure field samples on site without sample collection or preparation, but also the detectability of all elements of the periodic table and the independence of the state of matter. In combination with multivariate data analysis, rapid data processing can be performed, allowing statements to be made on the qualitative elemental composition of the samplesThe sustainable use of resources and the environment is an important part of modern mining and the supply of our society with essential raw materials in the future. The present work focuses on the development of analytical strategies that address the technical-practical requirements of the mining process through accurate and rapid on-site analysis, thus contributing to the targeted and sustainable use of raw material deposits. The analyses are based on spectroscopic data obtained by laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and evaluated by multivariate data analysis. LIB spectroscopy is a promising technique for this task. Its advantages are in particular the possibility to measure field samples on site without sample collection or preparation, but also the detectability of all elements of the periodic table and the independence of the state of matter. In combination with multivariate data analysis, rapid data processing can be performed, allowing statements to be made on the qualitative elemental composition of the samples investigated. With the goal of determining the distribution of elemental contents in a deposit, calibration and quantification strategies are evaluated in this work. Exploratory data analysis methods are used to characterize matrix effects and to classify minerals. Spectroscopic studies are performed on soils and rocks as well as on minerals containing copper or rare earth elements originating from different deposits or from different agricultural sites. To develop a calibration strategy, both synthetic and field samples from two different agricultural sites were analyzed using LIBS. Using calcium, iron and magnesium as example analytes, the evaluation of different calibration methods based on univariate and multivariate methods was performed. Basics of the quantification strategies are the multivariate analysis methods of partial least squares regression (PLSR) and interval PLSR (iPLSR), which consider the whole detected spectrum or partial spectra in the analysis. The investigation is based on synthetic and field samples of copper minerals as well as those containing rare earth elements. The samples are from different deposits and have varying accompanying matrices. Exploratory data analysis was used to characterize these accompanying matrices. The principal component analysis used for this purpose groups data on the basis of differences and regularities. This allows conclusions to be drawn about similarities and differences between the samples examined in terms of their origin, chemical composition or locally determined characteristics. Finally, the classification of copper-bearing minerals was based on non-negative tensor factorization. This method was used with the aim of classifying unknown samples based on their properties. The combination method of LIBS and multivariate data analysis offers the possibility to avoid sampling and the corresponding laboratory analysis as far as possible by an on-site analysis and can thus contribute to environmental protection as well as to a conservation of natural resources during the prospection and exploration of new ore veins and deposits. The distribution of element contents of the investigated areas also enables a precise mining and thus an efficient utilization of the mineral raw materials.…
|Pia Brinkmann
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-572128
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57212
|Hans-Gerd LöhmannsröbenORCiDGND, Uwe AltenbergerORCiDGND, Jeannette Meima
|Hans-Gerd Löhmannsröben, Uwe Altenberger
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/10/17
|2023/01/12
|Kupfer; LIBS; NTF; PCA; PLSR; Seltene Erdelemente; laserinduzierte Breakdownspektroskopie
LIBS; NTF; PCA; PLSR; copper; laser induced breakdown spectroscopy; rare earth elements
|148
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International