Laserinduzierte Breakdownspektroskopie zur qualitativen und quantitativen Bestimmung von Elementgehalten in geologischen Proben mittels multivariater Analysemethoden am Beispiel von Kupfer und ausgewählten Seltenen Erden

The sustainable use of resources and the environment is an important part of modern mining and the supply of our society with essential raw materials in the future. The present work focuses on the development of analytical strategies that address the technical-practical requirements of the mining process through accurate and rapid on-site analysis, thus contributing to the targeted and sustainable use of raw material deposits. The analyses are based on spectroscopic data obtained by laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and evaluated by multivariate data analysis. LIB spectroscopy is a promising technique for this task. Its advantages are in particular the possibility to measure field samples on site without sample collection or preparation, but also the detectability of all elements of the periodic table and the independence of the state of matter. In combination with multivariate data analysis, rapid data processing can be performed, allowing statements to be made on the qualitative elemental composition of the samples investigated. With the goal of determining the distribution of elemental contents in a deposit, calibration and quantification strategies are evaluated in this work. Exploratory data analysis methods are used to characterize matrix effects and to classify minerals. Spectroscopic studies are performed on soils and rocks as well as on minerals containing copper or rare earth elements originating from different deposits or from different agricultural sites. To develop a calibration strategy, both synthetic and field samples from two different agricultural sites were analyzed using LIBS. Using calcium, iron and magnesium as example analytes, the evaluation of different calibration methods based on univariate and multivariate methods was performed. Basics of the quantification strategies are the multivariate analysis methods of partial least squares regression (PLSR) and interval PLSR (iPLSR), which consider the whole detected spectrum or partial spectra in the analysis. The investigation is based on synthetic and field samples of copper minerals as well as those containing rare earth elements. The samples are from different deposits and have varying accompanying matrices. Exploratory data analysis was used to characterize these accompanying matrices. The principal component analysis used for this purpose groups data on the basis of differences and regularities. This allows conclusions to be drawn about similarities and differences between the samples examined in terms of their origin, chemical composition or locally determined characteristics. Finally, the classification of copper-bearing minerals was based on non-negative tensor factorization. This method was used with the aim of classifying unknown samples based on their properties. The combination method of LIBS and multivariate data analysis offers the possibility to avoid sampling and the corresponding laboratory analysis as far as possible by an on-site analysis and can thus contribute to environmental protection as well as to a conservation of natural resources during the prospection and exploration of new ore veins and deposits. The distribution of element contents of the investigated areas also enables a precise mining and thus an efficient utilization of the mineral raw materials.

