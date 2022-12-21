Schließen

Urban pollution

  • We use worldwide satellite data to analyse how population size and density affect urban pollution. We find that density significantly increases pollution exposure. Looking only at urban areas, we find that population size affects exposure more than density. Moreover, the effect is driven mostly by population commuting to core cities rather than the core city population itself. We analyse heterogeneity by geography and income levels. By and large, the influence of population on pollution is greatest in Asia and middle-income countries. A counterfactual simulation shows that PM2.5 exposure would fall by up to 36% and NO2 exposure up to 53% if within countries population size were equalized across all cities.

Author details:Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Philipp SchrauthORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-572049
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57204
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):A global perspective
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (60)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/21
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/12/21
Tag:air pollution; gridded data; population density
Issue:60
Number of pages:48
