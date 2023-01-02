LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 alters the glucan structures at the starch granule surface and thereby influences the action of both starch-synthesizing and starch-degrading enzymes

For starch metabolism to take place correctly, various enzymes and proteins acting on the starch granule surface are crucial. Recently, two non-catalytic starch-binding proteins, pivotal for normal starch turnover in Arabidopsis leaves, namely, EARLY STARVATION 1 (ESV1) and its homolog LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 (LESV), have been identified. Both share nearly 38% sequence homology. As ESV1 has been found to influence glucan phosphorylation via two starch-related dikinases, alpha-glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD), through modulating the surface glucan structures of the starch granules and thus affecting starch degradation, we assess the impact of its homolog LESV on starch metabolism. Thus, the 65-kDa recombinant protein LESV and the 50-kDa ESV1 were analyzed regarding their influence on the action of GWD and PWD on the surface of the starch granules. We included starches from various sources and additionally assessed the effect of these non-enzymatic proteins on other starch-related enzymes, such as

For starch metabolism to take place correctly, various enzymes and proteins acting on the starch granule surface are crucial. Recently, two non-catalytic starch-binding proteins, pivotal for normal starch turnover in Arabidopsis leaves, namely, EARLY STARVATION 1 (ESV1) and its homolog LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 (LESV), have been identified. Both share nearly 38% sequence homology. As ESV1 has been found to influence glucan phosphorylation via two starch-related dikinases, alpha-glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD), through modulating the surface glucan structures of the starch granules and thus affecting starch degradation, we assess the impact of its homolog LESV on starch metabolism. Thus, the 65-kDa recombinant protein LESV and the 50-kDa ESV1 were analyzed regarding their influence on the action of GWD and PWD on the surface of the starch granules. We included starches from various sources and additionally assessed the effect of these non-enzymatic proteins on other starch-related enzymes, such as starch synthases (SSI and SSIII), starch phosphorylases (PHS1), isoamylase and beta-amylase. The data obtained indicate that starch phosphorylation, hydrolyses and synthesis were affected by LESV and ESV1. Furthermore, incubation with LESV and ESV1 together exerted an additive effect on starch phosphorylation. In addition, a stable alteration of the glucan structures at the starch granule surface following treatment with LESV and ESV1 was observed. Here, we discuss all the observed changes that point to modifications in the glucan structures at the surface of the native starch granules and present a model to explain the existing processes.

