Schließen

LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 alters the glucan structures at the starch granule surface and thereby influences the action of both starch-synthesizing and starch-degrading enzymes

  • For starch metabolism to take place correctly, various enzymes and proteins acting on the starch granule surface are crucial. Recently, two non-catalytic starch-binding proteins, pivotal for normal starch turnover in Arabidopsis leaves, namely, EARLY STARVATION 1 (ESV1) and its homolog LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 (LESV), have been identified. Both share nearly 38% sequence homology. As ESV1 has been found to influence glucan phosphorylation via two starch-related dikinases, alpha-glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD), through modulating the surface glucan structures of the starch granules and thus affecting starch degradation, we assess the impact of its homolog LESV on starch metabolism. Thus, the 65-kDa recombinant protein LESV and the 50-kDa ESV1 were analyzed regarding their influence on the action of GWD and PWD on the surface of the starch granules. We included starches from various sources and additionally assessed the effect of these non-enzymatic proteins on other starch-related enzymes, such asFor starch metabolism to take place correctly, various enzymes and proteins acting on the starch granule surface are crucial. Recently, two non-catalytic starch-binding proteins, pivotal for normal starch turnover in Arabidopsis leaves, namely, EARLY STARVATION 1 (ESV1) and its homolog LIKE EARLY STARVATION 1 (LESV), have been identified. Both share nearly 38% sequence homology. As ESV1 has been found to influence glucan phosphorylation via two starch-related dikinases, alpha-glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD), through modulating the surface glucan structures of the starch granules and thus affecting starch degradation, we assess the impact of its homolog LESV on starch metabolism. Thus, the 65-kDa recombinant protein LESV and the 50-kDa ESV1 were analyzed regarding their influence on the action of GWD and PWD on the surface of the starch granules. We included starches from various sources and additionally assessed the effect of these non-enzymatic proteins on other starch-related enzymes, such as starch synthases (SSI and SSIII), starch phosphorylases (PHS1), isoamylase and beta-amylase. The data obtained indicate that starch phosphorylation, hydrolyses and synthesis were affected by LESV and ESV1. Furthermore, incubation with LESV and ESV1 together exerted an additive effect on starch phosphorylation. In addition, a stable alteration of the glucan structures at the starch granule surface following treatment with LESV and ESV1 was observed. Here, we discuss all the observed changes that point to modifications in the glucan structures at the surface of the native starch granules and present a model to explain the existing processes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Aakanksha Singh, Julia Compart, Shadha Abduljaleel AL-RawiORCiDGND, Harendra MahtoORCiDGND, Abubakar Musa Ahmad, Jörg FettkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.15855
ISSN:0960-7412
ISSN:1365-313X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35665549
Title of parent work (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/01/02
Tag:Arabidopsis; starch; starch metabolism; starch surface structure; thaliana
Volume:111
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:819
Last Page:835
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [DFG-FE 1030/6-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.