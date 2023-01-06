Schließen

Zwischen Freiheit und Verantwortung wider eine utopische Verfassungsinterpretation

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isa Bilgen
ISSN:0026-0096
Title of parent work (German):Merkur : deutsche Zeitschrift für europäisches Denken
translated title (English):Between freedom and responsibility against a utopian constitutional interpretation
Publisher:Klett-Cotta
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/08/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/06
Volume:75
Issue:867
Number of pages:8
First page:84
Last Page:91
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.