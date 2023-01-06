Zwischen Freiheit und Verantwortung wider eine utopische Verfassungsinterpretation
|Author details:
|Isa Bilgen
|ISSN:
|0026-0096
|Title of parent work (German):
|Merkur : deutsche Zeitschrift für europäisches Denken
|translated title (English):
|Between freedom and responsibility against a utopian constitutional interpretation
|Publisher:
|Klett-Cotta
|Place of publishing:
|Stuttgart
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/08/19
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/01/06
|Volume:
|75
|Issue:
|867
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|84
|Last Page:
|91
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie