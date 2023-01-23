The Faddeev-LeVerrier algorithm and the Pfaffian

Christian Bär We adapt the Faddeev-LeVerrier algorithm for the computation of characteristic polynomials to the computation of the Pfaffian of a skew-symmetric matrix. This yields a very simple, easy to implement and parallelize algorithm of computational cost O(n(beta+1)) where nis the size of the matrix and O(n(beta)) is the cost of multiplying n x n-matrices, beta is an element of [2, 2.37286). We compare its performance to that of other algorithms and show how it can be used to compute the Euler form of a Riemannian manifold using computer algebra.