Water-in-oil microemulsions as soft-templates to mediate nanoparticle interfacial assembly into hybrid nanostructures

Hybrid nanomaterials offer the combination of individual properties of different types of nanoparticles. Some strategies for the development of new nanostructures in larger scale rely on the self-assembly of nanoparticles as a bottom-up approach. The use of templates provides ordered assemblies in defined patterns. In a typical soft-template, nanoparticles and other surface-active agents are incorporated into non-miscible liquids. The resulting self-organized dispersions will mediate nanoparticle interactions to control the subsequent self-assembly. Especially interactions between nanoparticles of very different dispersibility and functionality can be directed at a liquid-liquid interface. In this project, water-in-oil microemulsions were formulated from quasi-ternary mixtures with Aerosol-OT as surfactant. Oleyl-capped superparamagnetic iron oxide and/or silver nanoparticles were incorporated in the continuous organic phase, while polyethyleneimine-stabilized gold nanoparticles were confined in the dispersed water droplets. Each

Hybrid nanomaterials offer the combination of individual properties of different types of nanoparticles. Some strategies for the development of new nanostructures in larger scale rely on the self-assembly of nanoparticles as a bottom-up approach. The use of templates provides ordered assemblies in defined patterns. In a typical soft-template, nanoparticles and other surface-active agents are incorporated into non-miscible liquids. The resulting self-organized dispersions will mediate nanoparticle interactions to control the subsequent self-assembly. Especially interactions between nanoparticles of very different dispersibility and functionality can be directed at a liquid-liquid interface. In this project, water-in-oil microemulsions were formulated from quasi-ternary mixtures with Aerosol-OT as surfactant. Oleyl-capped superparamagnetic iron oxide and/or silver nanoparticles were incorporated in the continuous organic phase, while polyethyleneimine-stabilized gold nanoparticles were confined in the dispersed water droplets. Each type of nanoparticle can modulate the surfactant film and the inter-droplet interactions in diverse ways, and their combination causes synergistic effects. Interfacial assemblies of nanoparticles resulted after phase-separation. On one hand, from a biphasic Winsor type II system at low surfactant concentration, drop-casting of the upper phase afforded thin films of ordered nanoparticles in filament-like networks. Detailed characterization proved that this templated assembly over a surface is based on the controlled clustering of nanoparticles and the elongation of the microemulsion droplets. This process offers versatility to use different nanoparticle compositions by keeping the surface functionalization, in different solvents and over different surfaces. On the other hand, a magnetic heterocoagulate was formed at higher surfactant concentration, whose phase-transfer from oleic acid to water was possible with another auxiliary surfactant in ethanol-water mixture. When the original components were initially mixed under heating, defined oil-in-water, magnetic-responsive nanostructures were obtained, consisting on water-dispersible nanoparticle domains embedded by a matrix-shell of oil-dispersible nanoparticles. Herein, two different approaches were demonstrated to form diverse hybrid nanostructures from reverse microemulsions as self-organized dispersions of the same components. This shows that microemulsions are versatile soft-templates not only for the synthesis of nanoparticles, but also for their self-assembly, which suggest new approaches towards the production of new sophisticated nanomaterials in larger scale.

…