Water-in-oil microemulsions as soft-templates to mediate nanoparticle interfacial assembly into hybrid nanostructures
Wasser-in-Öl Mikroemulsionen als Soft-Templat für die Grenzfläche-Anordnung von Nanopartikeln in hybride Nanostrukturen
Microemulsiones de aceite-en-agua como estructuras templadas blandas para el ensamblaje de nanoparticulas en su interfase dando nanoestructuras híbridas
- Hybrid nanomaterials offer the combination of individual properties of different types of nanoparticles. Some strategies for the development of new nanostructures in larger scale rely on the self-assembly of nanoparticles as a bottom-up approach. The use of templates provides ordered assemblies in defined patterns. In a typical soft-template, nanoparticles and other surface-active agents are incorporated into non-miscible liquids. The resulting self-organized dispersions will mediate nanoparticle interactions to control the subsequent self-assembly. Especially interactions between nanoparticles of very different dispersibility and functionality can be directed at a liquid-liquid interface. In this project, water-in-oil microemulsions were formulated from quasi-ternary mixtures with Aerosol-OT as surfactant. Oleyl-capped superparamagnetic iron oxide and/or silver nanoparticles were incorporated in the continuous organic phase, while polyethyleneimine-stabilized gold nanoparticles were confined in the dispersed water droplets. EachHybrid nanomaterials offer the combination of individual properties of different types of nanoparticles. Some strategies for the development of new nanostructures in larger scale rely on the self-assembly of nanoparticles as a bottom-up approach. The use of templates provides ordered assemblies in defined patterns. In a typical soft-template, nanoparticles and other surface-active agents are incorporated into non-miscible liquids. The resulting self-organized dispersions will mediate nanoparticle interactions to control the subsequent self-assembly. Especially interactions between nanoparticles of very different dispersibility and functionality can be directed at a liquid-liquid interface. In this project, water-in-oil microemulsions were formulated from quasi-ternary mixtures with Aerosol-OT as surfactant. Oleyl-capped superparamagnetic iron oxide and/or silver nanoparticles were incorporated in the continuous organic phase, while polyethyleneimine-stabilized gold nanoparticles were confined in the dispersed water droplets. Each type of nanoparticle can modulate the surfactant film and the inter-droplet interactions in diverse ways, and their combination causes synergistic effects. Interfacial assemblies of nanoparticles resulted after phase-separation. On one hand, from a biphasic Winsor type II system at low surfactant concentration, drop-casting of the upper phase afforded thin films of ordered nanoparticles in filament-like networks. Detailed characterization proved that this templated assembly over a surface is based on the controlled clustering of nanoparticles and the elongation of the microemulsion droplets. This process offers versatility to use different nanoparticle compositions by keeping the surface functionalization, in different solvents and over different surfaces. On the other hand, a magnetic heterocoagulate was formed at higher surfactant concentration, whose phase-transfer from oleic acid to water was possible with another auxiliary surfactant in ethanol-water mixture. When the original components were initially mixed under heating, defined oil-in-water, magnetic-responsive nanostructures were obtained, consisting on water-dispersible nanoparticle domains embedded by a matrix-shell of oil-dispersible nanoparticles. Herein, two different approaches were demonstrated to form diverse hybrid nanostructures from reverse microemulsions as self-organized dispersions of the same components. This shows that microemulsions are versatile soft-templates not only for the synthesis of nanoparticles, but also for their self-assembly, which suggest new approaches towards the production of new sophisticated nanomaterials in larger scale.…
- Hybride Nanomaterialen ermöglichen die Kombination von individuellen Eigenschaften jeder Art von Nanopartikeln. Einige Strategien für die Herstellung neuer großskaliger Nanostrukturen beruhen auf der Selbstassemblierung von Nanopartikeln über einen Bottom-up-Ansatz. Die Nutzung von Templatstrukturen ermöglicht Anordnungen in definierten Mustern. In einem typischen Soft-Templat werden Nanopartikel und andere oberflächenaktive Wirkstoffe in nicht-mischbare Flüssigkeiten eingebracht. Die resultierenden selbst-organisierten Dispersionen beeinflussen die Nanopartikel Interaktionen und kontrollieren die nachfolgende Selbstassemblierung. Insbesondere Interaktionen zwischen Nanopartikeln mit sehr unterschiedlicher Dispergierbarkeit und Funktionalität können Interaktionen an einer Flüssig-Flüssig Grenzfläche gerichtet werden. In diesem Forschungsprojekt wurden Wasser-in-Öl Mikroemulsionen aus quasi-ternären Mischungen mit Aerosol-OT als Tensid hergestellt. Oleyl-beschichtete superparamagnetische Eisenoxid und/oder Silber Nanopartikel wurdenHybride Nanomaterialen ermöglichen die Kombination von individuellen Eigenschaften jeder Art von Nanopartikeln. Einige Strategien für die Herstellung neuer großskaliger Nanostrukturen beruhen auf der Selbstassemblierung von Nanopartikeln über einen Bottom-up-Ansatz. Die Nutzung von Templatstrukturen ermöglicht Anordnungen in definierten Mustern. In einem typischen Soft-Templat werden Nanopartikel und andere oberflächenaktive Wirkstoffe in nicht-mischbare Flüssigkeiten eingebracht. Die resultierenden selbst-organisierten Dispersionen beeinflussen die Nanopartikel Interaktionen und kontrollieren die nachfolgende Selbstassemblierung. Insbesondere Interaktionen zwischen Nanopartikeln mit sehr unterschiedlicher Dispergierbarkeit und Funktionalität können Interaktionen an einer Flüssig-Flüssig Grenzfläche gerichtet werden. In diesem Forschungsprojekt wurden Wasser-in-Öl Mikroemulsionen aus quasi-ternären Mischungen mit Aerosol-OT als Tensid hergestellt. Oleyl-beschichtete superparamagnetische Eisenoxid und/oder Silber Nanopartikel wurden in der kontinuierlichen Ölphase eingebracht, während die Polyethyleneimin-stabilisierten Gold Nanopartikel in feinverteilte Wassertröpfchen inkorporiert wurden. Jede Sorte von Nanopartikeln kann den Tensidfilm und die Tröpfchen-Interaktionen auf verschiedene Weise beeinflussen, und seine Kombination führt dabei zu synergetischen Effekten. Die Anordnung von Nanopartikeln an der Grenzfläche basiert auf der Phasentrennung. Auf der einen Seite, bildeten sich aus einem zweiphasigen Winsor II System mit niedrigen Tensid Konzentrationen durch Evaporation der oberen Phase dünne Schichten aus geordneten Nanopartikeln in Form von Filament-Netzen aus. Eine detaillierte Charakterisierung zeigte, dass die Filament-artige Strukturierung auf ein kontrolliertes Nanopartikeln-Clustering und auf die Ausdehnung der Mikroemulsions-Tröpfchen zurückzuführen ist. Dieser Prozess eröffnet flexible Einsatzmöglichkeiten für unterschiedliche Nanopartikel Kompositionen, indem die Oberflächenfunktionalisierung in unterschiedlichen Lösungsmitteln erhalten bleibt, und auch für verschiedenen Lösungsmitteln und über verschiedene Flächen. Auf der anderen Seite wurde ein magnetisches Heterokoagulat in höheren Tensid Konzentration hergestellt, dessen Phasentransfer von Ölsäure in Wasser mit einem anderen zusätzlichen Tensid in einer Ethanol-Wasser Mischung ermöglicht wurde. In Abhängigkeit von der Ausgangstemperatur der initialen Komponenten konnten definierte magnetisch-stimulierbare Öl-in-Wasser Nanostrukturen erhaltet werden. Dabei gelang es Wasser-dispergierbare Nanopartikelkompartimente in eine Matrix-Hülle aus Öl-dispergierbaren Nanopartikeln einzubetten. In dieser Arbeit wurden zwei verschiedene Wege aufgezeigt, um hybride Nanostrukturen aus inversen Mikroemulsionen selbst-organisiert herzustellen. Dies belegt, dass Mikroemulsions-Template nicht nur für die Nanopartikel Synthese geeignet sind, sondern auch für die Herstellung filamentartiger, selbstorganisierter Systeme. Es eröffnen sich hiermit neue Zugänge für die selbstorganisierte Strukturierung von Nanopartikeln auf der Mikrometerskala.…
- Los nanomateriales híbridos ofrecen la combinación de propiedades individuales de diferentes tipos de nanopartículas. Algunas estrategias para el desarrollo de nuevas nanoestructuras en mayor escala se basan en el auto-ensamblaje (self-assembly) de nanopartículas, como una estrategia “de abajo hacia arriba” (bottom-up). El uso de estructuras de plantilla (templates) proporciona ensamblajes ordenados de formas definidas. En una plantilla blanda típica, las nanopartículas y otros agentes de actividad superficial se incorporan en líquidos no miscibles. Esto da lugar a dispersiones auto-organizadas que mediarán las interacciones entre las nanopartículas, para controlar su auto-ensamblaje resultante. Especialmente las interacciones entre nanopartículas de dispersibilidad y funcionalidades muy diferentes pueden ser redirigidas a una interfase líquido-líquido. En este proyecto se formularon microemulsiones de agua-en-aceite a partir de mezclas cuasi-ternarias con Aerosol-OT (docusato de sodio) como tensioactivo. Las nanopartículas cubiertasLos nanomateriales híbridos ofrecen la combinación de propiedades individuales de diferentes tipos de nanopartículas. Algunas estrategias para el desarrollo de nuevas nanoestructuras en mayor escala se basan en el auto-ensamblaje (self-assembly) de nanopartículas, como una estrategia “de abajo hacia arriba” (bottom-up). El uso de estructuras de plantilla (templates) proporciona ensamblajes ordenados de formas definidas. En una plantilla blanda típica, las nanopartículas y otros agentes de actividad superficial se incorporan en líquidos no miscibles. Esto da lugar a dispersiones auto-organizadas que mediarán las interacciones entre las nanopartículas, para controlar su auto-ensamblaje resultante. Especialmente las interacciones entre nanopartículas de dispersibilidad y funcionalidades muy diferentes pueden ser redirigidas a una interfase líquido-líquido. En este proyecto se formularon microemulsiones de agua-en-aceite a partir de mezclas cuasi-ternarias con Aerosol-OT (docusato de sodio) como tensioactivo. Las nanopartículas cubiertas de ligandos oleicos, de óxido de hierro superparamagnéticas o de plata, se incorporaron en la fase orgánica continua, mientras que las nanopartículas de oro estabilizadas por polietilenimina fueron confinadas en las gotículas de agua dispersas. Cada tipo de nanopartícula puede modular de fomas muy diversas la capa de tensioactivo y las interacciones entre gotículas, y además su combinación resulta en efectos sinérgicos. Los ensamblajes interfase de nanopartículas se obtuvieron bajo procesos de separación entre fases. Por un lado, a partir de un sistema bifásico de Winsor del tipo II con baja concentración del tensioactivo, la deposición y evaporación de una gota sobre una superficie (drop-casting) de la fase superior proporcionó películas finas de nanopartículas ordenadas como redes de filamentos. Su caracterización detallada probó que este ensamblaje por plantilla sobre una superficie se basa en un agrupamiento (clustering) controlado entre nanopartículas y en la elongación de las gotículas de microemulsiones. Este proceso ofrece versatilidad para usar diferentes composiciones de nanopartículas siempre que su funcionalidad en su superficie se mantenga, además de poder usar diferentes disolventes y sobre diferentes superficies. Por otro lado, un heterocoagulado magnético se formó sobre concentraciones más altas del tensioactivo, y su transferencia de fase desde ácido oleico a agua fue posible usando otro tensioactivo auxiliar en una mezcla de agua y etanol. Cuando los componentes iniciales fueron mezclados al principio bajo calentamiento, se obtuvieron nanoestucturas definidas de aceite-en-agua que responden a un imán, las cuales consisten de dominios de nanopartículas dispersibles en agua que se rodean por un embalaje (matrix-shell) de nanopartículas dispersibles en fase oleosa. De este modo, se demostraron dos propuestas para formar diversos tipos de nanoestructuras híbridas a partir de microemulsiones inversas como dispersiones auto-organizadas de unos mismos componentes. Esto demuestra que las microemulsiones constituyen estructuras de plantilla blandas no sólo para la síntesis de nanopartículas, sino también para su auto-ensamblaje, lo que sugiere novedosas estrategias para la producción de nuevos nanomateriales sofisticados en mayor escala.…
|Author details:
|Rebeca Fortes MartínORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-571801
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57180
|Reviewer(s):
|Michael GradzielskiORCiD, Yan LuORCiDGND, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Joachim Koetz
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/01/11
|Release date:
|2023/11/08
|Tag:
|Kolloidchemie; Mikroemulsionen; Nanopartikeln; Nanopartikeln-Anordnung; Nanostrukturen; Soft-Templaten; Tenside; hybride Nanostrukturen
Colloid Chemistry; hybrid nanostructures; microemulsions; nanoparticle assembly; nanoparticles; nanostructures; soft-templates; surfactants
Química de Coloides; ensamblaje de nanopartículas; estructuras templadas blandas; microemulsiones; nanoestructuras; nanoestructuras híbridas; nanopartículas; tensioactivos
|Number of pages:
|119
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International