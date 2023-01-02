Complex diffusion-based kinetics of photoluminescence in semiconductor nanoplatelets
- We present a diffusion-based simulation and theoretical models for explanation of the photoluminescence (PL) emission intensity in semiconductor nanoplatelets. It is shown that the shape of the PL intensity curves can be reproduced by the interplay of recombination, diffusion and trapping of excitons. The emission intensity at short times is purely exponential and is defined by recombination. At long times, it is governed by the release of excitons from surface traps and is characterized by a power-law tail. We show that the crossover from one limit to another is controlled by diffusion properties. This intermediate region exhibits a rich behaviour depending on the value of diffusivity. The proposed approach reproduces all the features of experimental curves measured for different nanoplatelet systems.
