Complex diffusion-based kinetics of photoluminescence in semiconductor nanoplatelets

  • We present a diffusion-based simulation and theoretical models for explanation of the photoluminescence (PL) emission intensity in semiconductor nanoplatelets. It is shown that the shape of the PL intensity curves can be reproduced by the interplay of recombination, diffusion and trapping of excitons. The emission intensity at short times is purely exponential and is defined by recombination. At long times, it is governed by the release of excitons from surface traps and is characterized by a power-law tail. We show that the crossover from one limit to another is controlled by diffusion properties. This intermediate region exhibits a rich behaviour depending on the value of diffusivity. The proposed approach reproduces all the features of experimental curves measured for different nanoplatelet systems.

Metadaten
Author details:Aleksandr A. KurilovichORCiD, Vladimir Mantsevich, Keith J. StevensonORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, V. V. PalyulinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d0cp03744c
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33103714
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/19
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/02
Volume:22
Issue:42
Number of pages:11
First page:24686
Last Page:24696
Funding institution:Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [18-72-10002]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

