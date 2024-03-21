Schließen

Electrical actuation of coated and composite fibers based on poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)]

  Robots are typically controlled by electrical signals. Resistive heating is an option to electrically trigger actuation in thermosensitive polymer systems. In this study electrically triggerable poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] (PEVA)-based fiber actuators are realized as composite fibers as well as polymer fibers with conductive coatings. In the coated fibers, the core consists of crosslinked PEVA (cPEVA), while the conductive coating shell is achieved via a dip coating procedure with a coating thickness between 10 and 140 mu m. The conductivity of coated fibers sigma = 300-550 S m(-1) is much higher than that of the composite fibers sigma = 5.5 S m(-1). A voltage (U) of 110 V is required to heat 30 cm of coated fiber to a targeted temperature of approximate to 65 degrees C for switching in less than a minute. Cyclic electrical actuation investigations reveal epsilon '(rev) = 5 +/- 1% reversible change in length for coated fibers. The fabrication of such electro-conductive polymeric actuators is suitable for upscaling so that their application potential as artificial muscles can be explored in future studies.

Author details:Muhammad FarhanGND, Deeptangshu Chaudhary, Ulrich NöchelGND, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-571679
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57167
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1375)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/16
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/21
Tag:artificial muscles; fiber actuators; resistive heating; shape‐memory polymer actuators; soft robotics
Issue:2
Article number:2000579
Number of pages:10
Source:Macromol. Mater. Eng. 2021, 306, 2000579. https://doi.org/10.1002/mame.202000579
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; European UnionEuropean; Commission [824074]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
