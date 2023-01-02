Schließen

Electrical actuation of coated and composite fibers based on poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)]

  • Robots are typically controlled by electrical signals. Resistive heating is an option to electrically trigger actuation in thermosensitive polymer systems. In this study electrically triggerable poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] (PEVA)-based fiber actuators are realized as composite fibers as well as polymer fibers with conductive coatings. In the coated fibers, the core consists of crosslinked PEVA (cPEVA), while the conductive coating shell is achieved via a dip coating procedure with a coating thickness between 10 and 140 mu m. The conductivity of coated fibers sigma = 300-550 S m(-1) is much higher than that of the composite fibers sigma = 5.5 S m(-1). A voltage (U) of 110 V is required to heat 30 cm of coated fiber to a targeted temperature of approximate to 65 degrees C for switching in less than a minute. Cyclic electrical actuation investigations reveal epsilon '(rev) = 5 +/- 1% reversible change in length for coated fibers. The fabrication of such electro-conductive polymeric actuators is suitable for upscaling so that theirRobots are typically controlled by electrical signals. Resistive heating is an option to electrically trigger actuation in thermosensitive polymer systems. In this study electrically triggerable poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] (PEVA)-based fiber actuators are realized as composite fibers as well as polymer fibers with conductive coatings. In the coated fibers, the core consists of crosslinked PEVA (cPEVA), while the conductive coating shell is achieved via a dip coating procedure with a coating thickness between 10 and 140 mu m. The conductivity of coated fibers sigma = 300-550 S m(-1) is much higher than that of the composite fibers sigma = 5.5 S m(-1). A voltage (U) of 110 V is required to heat 30 cm of coated fiber to a targeted temperature of approximate to 65 degrees C for switching in less than a minute. Cyclic electrical actuation investigations reveal epsilon '(rev) = 5 +/- 1% reversible change in length for coated fibers. The fabrication of such electro-conductive polymeric actuators is suitable for upscaling so that their application potential as artificial muscles can be explored in future studies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Muhammad Farhan, Deeptangshu Chaudhary, Ulrich NöchelGND, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mame.202000579
ISSN:1438-7492
ISSN:1439-2054
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular materials and engineering
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/02
Tag:artificial muscles; fiber actuators; resistive heating; shape‐memory polymer actuators; soft robotics
Volume:306
Issue:2
Article number:2000579
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; European UnionEuropean; Commission [824074]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

