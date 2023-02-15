Time-resolved x-ray spectroscopy of 2-thiouracil
Zeitaufgelöste Röntgenspektroskopie an 2-Thiouracil
- In this thesis, I present my contributions to the field of ultrafast molecular spectroscopy. Using the molecule 2-thiouracil as an example, I use ultrashort x-ray pulses from free- electron lasers to study the relaxation dynamics of gas-phase molecular samples. Taking advantage of the x-ray typical element- and site-selectivity, I investigate the charge flow and geometrical changes in the excited states of 2-thiouracil. In order to understand the photoinduced dynamics of molecules, knowledge about the ground-state structure and the relaxation after photoexcitation is crucial. Therefore, a part of this thesis covers the electronic ground-state spectroscopy of mainly 2-thiouracil to provide the basis for the time-resolved experiments. Many of the previously published studies that focused on the gas-phase time-resolved dynamics of thionated uracils after UV excitation relied on information from solution phase spectroscopy to determine the excitation energies. This is not an optimal strategy as solvents alter the absorption spec- trumIn this thesis, I present my contributions to the field of ultrafast molecular spectroscopy. Using the molecule 2-thiouracil as an example, I use ultrashort x-ray pulses from free- electron lasers to study the relaxation dynamics of gas-phase molecular samples. Taking advantage of the x-ray typical element- and site-selectivity, I investigate the charge flow and geometrical changes in the excited states of 2-thiouracil. In order to understand the photoinduced dynamics of molecules, knowledge about the ground-state structure and the relaxation after photoexcitation is crucial. Therefore, a part of this thesis covers the electronic ground-state spectroscopy of mainly 2-thiouracil to provide the basis for the time-resolved experiments. Many of the previously published studies that focused on the gas-phase time-resolved dynamics of thionated uracils after UV excitation relied on information from solution phase spectroscopy to determine the excitation energies. This is not an optimal strategy as solvents alter the absorption spec- trum and, hence, there is no guarantee that liquid-phase spectra resemble the gas-phase spectra. Therefore, I measured the UV-absorption spectra of all three thionated uracils to provide a gas-phase reference and, in combination with calculations, we determined the excited states involved in the transitions. In contrast to the UV absorption, the literature on the x-ray spectroscopy of thionated uracil is sparse. Thus, we measured static photoelectron, Auger-Meitner and x-ray absorption spectra on the sulfur L edge before or parallel to the time-resolved experiments we performed at FLASH (DESY, Hamburg). In addition, (so far unpublished) measurements were performed at the synchrotron SOLEIL (France) which have been included in this thesis and show the spin-orbit splitting of the S 2p photoline and its satellite which was not observed at the free-electron laser. The relaxation of 2-thiouracil has been studied extensively in recent years with ultrafast visible and ultraviolet methods showing the ultrafast nature of the molecular process after photoexcitation. Ultrafast spectroscopy probing the core-level electrons provides a complementary approach to common optical ultrafast techniques. The method inherits its local sensitivity from the strongly localised core electrons. The core energies and core-valence transitions are strongly affected by local valence charge and geometry changes, and past studies have utilised this sensitivity to investigate the molecular process reflected by the ultrafast dynamics. We have built an apparatus that provides the requirements to perform time-resolved x-ray spectroscopy on molecules in the gas phase. With the apparatus, we performed UV-pump x-ray-probe electron spectroscopy on the S 2p edge of 2-thiouracil using the free-electron laser FLASH2. While the UV triggers the relaxation dynamics, the x-ray probes the single sulfur atom inside the molecule. I implemented photoline self-referencing for the photoelectron spectral analysis. This minimises the spectral jitter of the FEL, which is due to the underlying self-amplified spontaneous emission (SASE) process. With this approach, we were not only able to study dynamical changes in the binding energy of the electrons but also to detect an oscillatory behaviour in the shift of the observed photoline, which we associate with non-adiabatic dynamics involving several electronic states. Moreover, we were able to link the UV-induced shift in binding energy to the local charge flow at the sulfur which is directly connected to the electronic state. Furthermore, the analysis of the Auger-Meitner electrons shows that energy shifts observed at early stages of the photoinduced relaxation are related to the geometry change in the molecule. More specifically, the observed increase in kinetic energy of the Auger-Meitner electrons correlates with a previously predicted C=S bond stretch.…
- In dieser Arbeit präsentiere ich meine Beiträge zum Gebiet der ultraschnellen Molekülspektroskopie. Am Beispiel des Moleküls 2-Thiouracil verwende ich ultrakurze Röntgenpulse von Freie-Elektronen-Lasern, um die Relaxationsdynamik von Molekülproben in der Gasphase zu untersuchen. Unter Ausnutzung der für Röntgenstrahlung typischen Element- und Ortsselektivität untersuche ich den Ladungsfluss und die geometrischen Veränderungen in den angeregten Zuständen von 2-Thiouracil. Um die photoinduzierte Dynamik von Molekülen zu verstehen, ist das Wissen über die Grundzustandsstruktur und die Relaxation nach Photoanregung entscheidend. Daher befasst sich ein Teil dieser Arbeit mit der elektronischen Grundzustandsspektroskopie von 2-Thiouracil, um die Grundlage für die zeitaufgelösten Experimente zu schaffen. Viele der bisher veröffentlichten Studien, die sich mit der zeitaufgelösten Dynamik von Thiouracilen in der Gasphase nach UV-Anregung befassten, stützten sich zur Bestimmung der Anregungsenergien auf Informationen aus der Spektroskopie inIn dieser Arbeit präsentiere ich meine Beiträge zum Gebiet der ultraschnellen Molekülspektroskopie. Am Beispiel des Moleküls 2-Thiouracil verwende ich ultrakurze Röntgenpulse von Freie-Elektronen-Lasern, um die Relaxationsdynamik von Molekülproben in der Gasphase zu untersuchen. Unter Ausnutzung der für Röntgenstrahlung typischen Element- und Ortsselektivität untersuche ich den Ladungsfluss und die geometrischen Veränderungen in den angeregten Zuständen von 2-Thiouracil. Um die photoinduzierte Dynamik von Molekülen zu verstehen, ist das Wissen über die Grundzustandsstruktur und die Relaxation nach Photoanregung entscheidend. Daher befasst sich ein Teil dieser Arbeit mit der elektronischen Grundzustandsspektroskopie von 2-Thiouracil, um die Grundlage für die zeitaufgelösten Experimente zu schaffen. Viele der bisher veröffentlichten Studien, die sich mit der zeitaufgelösten Dynamik von Thiouracilen in der Gasphase nach UV-Anregung befassten, stützten sich zur Bestimmung der Anregungsenergien auf Informationen aus der Spektroskopie in Lösung. Dies ist nicht optimal, da Lösungsmittel das Absorptionsspektrum verändern und es daher keine Garantie dafür gibt, dass die Spektren in Lösung den Spektren der Gasphase ähneln. Daher habe ich die UV-Absorptionsspektren aller drei Thiouracile gemessen, um eine Referenz für die Gasphase zu erhalten, und in Kombination mit Berechnungen die an den Übergängen beteiligten angeregten Zustände bestimmt. Im Gegensatz zur UV-Absorption ist die Literatur zur Röntgenspektroskopie von thioniertem Uracil spärlich. Daher haben wir statische Photoelektronen-, Auger-Meitner- und Röntgenabsorptionsspektren an der Schwefel-L-Kante vor oder parallel zu den zeitaufgelösten Experimenten an FLASH (DESY, Hamburg) gemessen. Darüber hinaus wurden (bisher unveröffentlichte) Messungen am Synchrotron SOLEIL (Frankreich) durchgeführt, die in diese Arbeit eingeflossen sind und die Spin-Orbit-Aufspaltung der S 2p-Photolinie und ihres Satelliten zeigen, die am Freie-Elektronen-Laser nicht beobachtet wurde. Die Relaxation von 2-Thiouracil wurde in den letzten Jahren ausgiebig mit ultraschnellen Methoden im sichtbaren und ultravioletten Spektralbereich untersucht, die die ultraschnelle Natur des molekularen Prozesses nach der Photoanregung zeigen. Die ultraschnelle Spektroskopie, bei der die Elektronen des Kernniveaus untersucht werden, bietet einen ergänzenden Ansatz zu den üblichen optischen Techniken. Die Methode erhält ihre lokale Empfindlichkeit durch die stark lokalisierten Kernelektronen. Die Kernenergien und Kern-Valenz-Übergänge werden stark von lokalen Valenzladungs- und Geometrieänderungen beeinflusst, und frühere Studien haben diese Empfindlichkeit genutzt, um den molekularen Prozess zu untersuchen, der sich in der ultraschnellen Dynamik widerspiegelt. Wir haben eine Apparatur gebaut, die die Voraussetzungen für die Durchführung zeitaufgelöster Röntgenspektroskopie an Molekülen in der Gasphase bietet. Mit dieser Apparatur haben wir Anregungs-Abfrage-Elektronenspektroskopie an der S 2p-Kante von 2-Thiouracil an dem Freie-Elektronen-Laser FLASH2 durchgeführt. Zuerst triggert ein UV-Puls die Relaxationsdynamik und anschließend tastet ein Röntgenpuls das einzelne Schwefelatom im Inneren des Moleküls ab. Für die Analyse der Photoelektronenspektren habe ich eine Selbstrefernzierung der Photolinie implementiert, mit deren Hilfe der spektrale Jitter des FEL minimiert werden konnte. Dieser ist auf den zugrunde liegenden Prozess der selbstverstärkten spontanen Emission (SASE) zurückzuführen. Mit diesem Ansatz konnten wir nicht nur dynamische Veränderungen in der Bindungsenergie der Elektronen untersuchen, sondern auch ein oszillierendes Verhalten in der Verschiebung der beobachteten Photolinie feststellen, das wir mit einer nicht-adiabatischen Dynamik in Verbindung bringen, an der mehrere elektronische Zustände beteiligt sind. Außerdem konnten wir die UV-induzierte Verschiebung der Bindungsenergie mit dem lokalen Ladungsfluss am Schwefel in Verbindung bringen, der direkt mit dem elektronischen Zustand verbunden ist. Darüber hinaus zeigt die Analyse der Auger-Meitner-Elektronen, dass die in frühen Stadien der photoinduzierten Relaxation beobachteten Energieverschiebungen mit der Geometrieänderung des Moleküls zusammenhängen. Genauer gesagt korreliert der beobachtete Anstieg der kinetischen Energie der Auger-Meitner-Elektronen mit einer zuvor vorhergesagten Dehnung der C=S-Bindung.…
|Author details:
|Dennis MayerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-571636
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57163
|Reviewer(s):
|Ingo FischerORCiDGND, Daniel RollesORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Markus Gühr
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/11/29
|Release date:
|2023/02/14
|Tag:
|Anregungs-Abfrage-Spektroskopie; Freie-Elektronen-Laser; Photoelektronenspektroskopie; Röntgenspektroskopie; Thiouracil; ultraschnelle Moleküldynamik
Auger-Meitner electron spectroscopy; FLASH; excited-state chemical shift; free-electron laser; photoelectron spectroscopy; pump-probe spectroscopy; thiouracil; ultrafast molecular dynamics; x-ray spectroscopy
|Number of pages:
|xiv, 169
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|UM 3150, UM 3280, UM 3100
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz