Self-efficacy beliefs of student teachers in the context of teachingrelated practical experiences in schools

Self-efficacy beliefs play a significant role in teachers’ professional behavior in class (Tschannen-Moran et al., 1998) and students’ achievement and behavior (Mojavezi & Tamiz, 2012). Teacher self-efficacy beliefs are defined as teachers’ own beliefs about their capability to achieve certain goals in a specific situation (Dellinger et al., 2008; Tschannen-Moran & Hoy, 2001). Due to the essential role of teachers in the educational system and society, supporting teachers’ well-being, productivity, and efficiency is important (Kasalak & Dagyar, 2020). Empirical evidence highlights the positive effects of teacher self-efficacy beliefs on their wellbeing (Perera & John, 2020) and on students’ learning and performance (Zee & Koomen, 2016), but there is a lack of empirical research focusing on the importance of self-efficacy beliefs for student teachers in teacher education programs (Yurekli et al., 2020), especially during practical training periods. Based on the importance of teachers’ own teaching experiences, which have been described as mastery experiences, i.e. the strongest source of self-efficacy beliefs for student teachers (Pfitzner-Eden, 2016b), this dissertation examines practical experiences as a source of (student) teacher self-efficacy beliefs and, relatedly, the development of and changes in student teachers’ self-efficacy during teacher education. Therefore, Study 1 focuses on changes in student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs during shortterm practical experiences compared to online teaching without teaching experiences. Due to inconsistent findings of reciprocal relations between teacher self-efficacy beliefs and teaching quality (Holzberger et al., 2013; Lazarides et al., 2022), Study 2 examines the interrelation of student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs and their teaching behavior during teacher education. Feedback can be an important source of self-efficacy beliefs, serving as verbal persuasion that enhances feelings of competence (Pfitzner-Eden, 2016b). In this context, Study 2 also focuses on the relation between changes in student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs and the perceived quality of peer feedback in terms of short-term practical experiences in teacher education. Moreover, for the investigation of the development of student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs, it is important to examine individual personality aspects and specific conditions of the learning environment in teacher education (Bach, 2022). Based on the assumption that the support of reflective processes in teacher education (Menon & Azam, 2021) and the use of innovative learning settings such as VR videos (Nissim & Weissblueth, 2017) foster the development of student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs, Studies 3 and 4 investigate student teachers’ reflection processes regarding their own experiences in teaching and the teaching experiences of others observed during teacher education. Against the background of inconsistent findings and a lack of empirical research on the relations between self-efficacy beliefs of student teachers and different circumstances pertaining to the learning environment or personal characteristics, further empirical research is needed that investigates different sources and relations of student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs during teacher education. In this context, this dissertation examines which individual characteristics and learning environments enhance student teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs, especially during short-term practical experiences in teacher education. In addition, the dissertation concludes with a discussion of the findings of the four studies by summarizing the strengths and weaknesses of each study. Limitations and implications for further research are discussed as well.

