Schließen

Book review: de Boer, Karin: Kant’s reform of metaphysics: the critique of pure reason reconsidered. - Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2020. - 290 pp. - ISBN: 978-11-0889798-3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mahdi RanaeeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09672559.2021.1873545
ISBN:9781108897983
ISSN:0967-2559
ISSN:1466-4542
Title of parent work (English):International journal of philosophical studies
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/19
Volume:29
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:121
Last Page:126
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.