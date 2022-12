The cumulative dissertation consists of four original articles. These considered isometric muscle ac-tions in healthy humans from a basic physiological view (oxygen and blood supply) as well as possibilities of their distinction. It includes a novel approach to measure a specific form of isometric hold-ing function which has not been considered in motor science so far. This function is characterized by an adaptation to varying external forces with particular importance in daily activities and sports. The first part of the research program analyzed how the biceps brachii muscle is supplied with oxygen and blood by adapting to a moderate constant load until task failure (publication 1). In this regard, regulative mechanisms were investigated in relation to the issue of presumably compressed capillaries due to high intramuscular pressures (publication 2). Furthermore, it was examined if oxygenation and time to task failure (TTF) differs compared to an-other isometric muscle function (publication 3). This function is mainly of

The cumulative dissertation consists of four original articles. These considered isometric muscle ac-tions in healthy humans from a basic physiological view (oxygen and blood supply) as well as possibilities of their distinction. It includes a novel approach to measure a specific form of isometric hold-ing function which has not been considered in motor science so far. This function is characterized by an adaptation to varying external forces with particular importance in daily activities and sports. The first part of the research program analyzed how the biceps brachii muscle is supplied with oxygen and blood by adapting to a moderate constant load until task failure (publication 1). In this regard, regulative mechanisms were investigated in relation to the issue of presumably compressed capillaries due to high intramuscular pressures (publication 2). Furthermore, it was examined if oxygenation and time to task failure (TTF) differs compared to an-other isometric muscle function (publication 3). This function is mainly of diagnostic interest by measuring the maximal voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC) as a gold standard. For that, a person pulls on or pushes against an insurmountable resistance. However, the underlying pulling or pushing form of isometric muscle action (PIMA) differs compared to the holding one (HIMA). HIMAs have mainly been examined by using constant loads. In order to quantify the adaptability to varying external forces, a new approach was necessary and considered in the second part of the research program. A device was constructed based on a previously developed pneumatic measurement system. The device should have been able to measure the Adaptive Force (AF) of elbow ex-tensor muscles. The AF determines the adaptability to increasing external forces under isometric (AFiso) and eccentric (AFecc) conditions. At first, it was questioned if these parameters can be relia-bly assessed by use of the new device (publication 4). Subsequently, the main research question was investigated: Is the maximal AFiso a specific and independent variable of muscle function in comparison to the MVIC? Furthermore, both research parts contained a sub-question of how results can be influenced. Parameters of local oxygen saturation (SvO2) and capillary blood filling (rHb) were non-invasively recorded by a spectrophotometer during maximal and submaximal HIMAs and PIMAs. These were the main findings: Under load, SvO2 and rHb always adjusted into a steady state after an initial decrease. Nevertheless, their behavior could roughly be categorized into two types. In type I, both parameters behaved nearly parallel to each other. In contrast, their progression over time was partly inverse in type II. The inverse behavior probably depends on the level of deoxygenation since rHb increased reliably at a suggested threshold of about 59% SvO2. This triggered mechanism and the found homeostatic steady states seem to be in conflict with the concept of mechanically compressed capillaries and consequently with a restricted blood flow. Anatomical configuration of blood vessels might provide one hypothetical explanation of how blood flow might be maintained. HIMA and PIMA did not differ regarding oxygenation and allocation to the described types. The TTF tended to be longer during PIMA. As a sub-question, oxygenation and TTF were compared between (HIMA) and intermittent voluntary muscle twitches during a weight holding task. TTF but not oxygenation differed significantly (Twitch > HIMA). A changed neuromuscular control might serve as a speculative explanation of how the results can be explained. This is supported by the finding that the TTF did not correlate significantly with the extent of deoxygenation irrespective of the performed task (HIMA, PIMA or Twitch). Other neuromuscular aspects of muscle function were considered in second part of the re-search program. The new device mentioned above detected different force capacities within four trials at two days each. Among AF measurements, the functional counterpart of a concentric muscle action merging into an isometric one was analyzed in comparison to the MVIC. Based on the results, it can be assumed that a prior concentric muscle action does not influence the MVIC. However, the results were inconsistent and possibly influenced by systematic errors. In con-trast, maximal variables of the AF (AFisomax and AFeccmax) could be measured in a reliable way which is indicated by a high test-retest reliability. Despite substantial correlations between force variables, the AFisomax differed significantly from MVIC and AFmax, which was identical with AFeccmax in almost all cases. Moreover, AFisomax revealed the highest variability between trials. These results indicate that maximal force capacities should be assessed separately. The adaptive holding capacity of a muscle can be lower compared to a commonly determined MVIC. This is of relevance since muscles frequently need to respond adequately to external forces. If their response does not correspond to the external impact, the muscle is forced to lengthen. In this scenario, joints are not completely stabilized and an injury may occur. This outlined issue should be addressed in future research in the field of sport and health sciences. At last, the dissertation presents another possibility to quantify the AFisomax by use of a handheld device applied in combination with a manual muscle test. 