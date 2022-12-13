Schließen

The Influence of Start-up Motivation on Entrepreneurial Performance

  Predicting entrepreneurial development based on individual and business-related characteristics is a key objective of entrepreneurship research. In this context, we investigate whether the motives of becoming an entrepreneur influence the subsequent entrepreneurial development. In our analysis, we examine a broad range of business outcomes including survival and income, as well as job creation, expansion and innovation activities for up to 40 months after business formation. Using self-determination theory as conceptual background, we aggregate the start-up motives into a continuous motivational index. We show – based on a unique dataset of German start-ups from unemployment and non-unemployment – that the later business performance is better, the higher they score on this index. Effects are particularly strong for growth oriented outcomes like innovation and expansion activities. In a next step, we examine three underlying motivational categories that we term opportunity, career ambition, and necessity. We show that individuals driven by opportunity motives perform better in terms of innovation and business expansion activities, while career ambition is positively associated with survival, income, and the probability of hiring employees. All effects are robust to the inclusion of a large battery of covariates that are proven to be important determinants of entrepreneurial performance.

Metadaten
Author details:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND, Claudia Stier
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-571152
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57115
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (59)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/13
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/12/13
Tag:Entrepreneurship; Firm Growth; Innovation; Job Creation; Push and Pull Theories; Start-up Motivation; Survival
Issue:59
Number of pages:43
First page:1
Last Page:43
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C1 Econometric and Statistical Methods: General / C14 Semiparametric and Nonparametric Methods
L Industrial Organization / L2 Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / L26 Entrepreneurship
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

