Trait anxiety and conditioned responding: role of the US work-up procedure?
|Author details:
|Julia WendtORCiDGND, Miriam Catrin Hufenbach
|ISSN:
|1469-8986
|ISSN:
|0048-5772
|Title of parent work (English):
|Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/12
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/01/13
|Tag:
|Trait Anxiety; US Intensity; US Work-up
|Volume:
|58
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|S61
|Last Page:
|S61
|Funding institution:
|DFG German Research Foundation (DFG) European Commission [WE 5873/1-2]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert