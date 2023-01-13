Schließen

Trait anxiety and conditioned responding: role of the US work-up procedure?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julia WendtORCiDGND, Miriam Catrin Hufenbach
ISSN:1469-8986
ISSN:0048-5772
Title of parent work (English):Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/13
Tag:Trait Anxiety; US Intensity; US Work-up
Volume:58
Number of pages:1
First page:S61
Last Page:S61
Funding institution:DFG German Research Foundation (DFG) European Commission [WE 5873/1-2]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.