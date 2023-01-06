Inter-rater and inter-session reliability of lumbar paraspinal muscle composition in a mobile MRI device

Objective: To assess the reliability of measurements of paraspinal muscle transverse relaxation times (T2 times) between two observers and within one observer on different time points. <br /> Methods: 14 participants (9f/5m, 33 +/- 5 years, 176 +/- 10 cm, 73 +/- 12 kg) underwent 2 consecutive MRI scans (M1,M2) on the same day, followed by 1 MRI scan 13-14 days later (M3) in a mobile 1.5 Tesla MRI. T2 times were calculated in T-2 weighted turbo spin- echo-sequences at the spinal level of the third lumbar vertebrae (11 slices, 2 mm slice thickness, 1 mm interslice gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 ms) for M. erector spinae (ES) and M. multifidius (MF). The following reliability parameter were calculated for the agreement of T2 times between two different investigators (OBS1 & OBS2) on the same MRI (inter rater reliability, IR) and by one investigator between different MRI of the same participant (intersession variability, IS): Test-Retest Variability (TRV, Differences/Mean*100); Coefficient of Variation (CV, Standard

Objective: To assess the reliability of measurements of paraspinal muscle transverse relaxation times (T2 times) between two observers and within one observer on different time points. <br /> Methods: 14 participants (9f/5m, 33 +/- 5 years, 176 +/- 10 cm, 73 +/- 12 kg) underwent 2 consecutive MRI scans (M1,M2) on the same day, followed by 1 MRI scan 13-14 days later (M3) in a mobile 1.5 Tesla MRI. T2 times were calculated in T-2 weighted turbo spin- echo-sequences at the spinal level of the third lumbar vertebrae (11 slices, 2 mm slice thickness, 1 mm interslice gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 ms) for M. erector spinae (ES) and M. multifidius (MF). The following reliability parameter were calculated for the agreement of T2 times between two different investigators (OBS1 & OBS2) on the same MRI (inter rater reliability, IR) and by one investigator between different MRI of the same participant (intersession variability, IS): Test-Retest Variability (TRV, Differences/Mean*100); Coefficient of Variation (CV, Standard deviation/Mean*100); Bland-Altman Analysis (systematic bias = Mean of the Differences; Upper/Lower Limits of Agreement = Bias+/-1.96*SD); Intraclass Correlation Coefficient 3.1 (ICC) with absolute agreement, as well as its 95% confidence interval. <br /> Results: Mean TRV for IR was 2.6% for ES and 4.2% for MF. Mean TRV for IS was 3.5% (ES) and 5.1% (MF). Mean CV for IR was 1.9 (ES) and 3.0 (MF). Mean CV for IS was 2.5% (ES) and 3.6% (MF). A systematic bias of 1.3 ms (ES) and 2.1 ms (MF) were detected for IR and a systematic bias of 0.4 ms (ES) and 0.07 ms (MF) for IS. ICC for IR was 0.94 (ES) and 0.87 (MF). ICC for IS was 0.88 (ES) and 0.82 (MF). <br /> Conclusion: Reliable assessment of paraspinal muscle T2 time justifies its use for scientific purposes. The applied technique could be recommended to use for future studies that aim to assess changes of T2 times, e.g. after an intense bout of eccentric exercises.

