Inter-rater and inter-session reliability of lumbar paraspinal muscle composition in a mobile MRI device

  • Objective: To assess the reliability of measurements of paraspinal muscle transverse relaxation times (T2 times) between two observers and within one observer on different time points. <br /> Methods: 14 participants (9f/5m, 33 +/- 5 years, 176 +/- 10 cm, 73 +/- 12 kg) underwent 2 consecutive MRI scans (M1,M2) on the same day, followed by 1 MRI scan 13-14 days later (M3) in a mobile 1.5 Tesla MRI. T2 times were calculated in T-2 weighted turbo spin- echo-sequences at the spinal level of the third lumbar vertebrae (11 slices, 2 mm slice thickness, 1 mm interslice gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 ms) for M. erector spinae (ES) and M. multifidius (MF). The following reliability parameter were calculated for the agreement of T2 times between two different investigators (OBS1 & OBS2) on the same MRI (inter rater reliability, IR) and by one investigator between different MRI of the same participant (intersession variability, IS): Test-Retest Variability (TRV, Differences/Mean*100); Coefficient of Variation (CV, StandardObjective: To assess the reliability of measurements of paraspinal muscle transverse relaxation times (T2 times) between two observers and within one observer on different time points. <br /> Methods: 14 participants (9f/5m, 33 +/- 5 years, 176 +/- 10 cm, 73 +/- 12 kg) underwent 2 consecutive MRI scans (M1,M2) on the same day, followed by 1 MRI scan 13-14 days later (M3) in a mobile 1.5 Tesla MRI. T2 times were calculated in T-2 weighted turbo spin- echo-sequences at the spinal level of the third lumbar vertebrae (11 slices, 2 mm slice thickness, 1 mm interslice gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 ms) for M. erector spinae (ES) and M. multifidius (MF). The following reliability parameter were calculated for the agreement of T2 times between two different investigators (OBS1 & OBS2) on the same MRI (inter rater reliability, IR) and by one investigator between different MRI of the same participant (intersession variability, IS): Test-Retest Variability (TRV, Differences/Mean*100); Coefficient of Variation (CV, Standard deviation/Mean*100); Bland-Altman Analysis (systematic bias = Mean of the Differences; Upper/Lower Limits of Agreement = Bias+/-1.96*SD); Intraclass Correlation Coefficient 3.1 (ICC) with absolute agreement, as well as its 95% confidence interval. <br /> Results: Mean TRV for IR was 2.6% for ES and 4.2% for MF. Mean TRV for IS was 3.5% (ES) and 5.1% (MF). Mean CV for IR was 1.9 (ES) and 3.0 (MF). Mean CV for IS was 2.5% (ES) and 3.6% (MF). A systematic bias of 1.3 ms (ES) and 2.1 ms (MF) were detected for IR and a systematic bias of 0.4 ms (ES) and 0.07 ms (MF) for IS. ICC for IR was 0.94 (ES) and 0.87 (MF). ICC for IS was 0.88 (ES) and 0.82 (MF). <br /> Conclusion: Reliable assessment of paraspinal muscle T2 time justifies its use for scientific purposes. The applied technique could be recommended to use for future studies that aim to assess changes of T2 times, e.g. after an intense bout of eccentric exercises.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Anne SchomöllerORCiDGND, Lucie RischORCiDGND, Hannes Kaplick, Monique WochatzORCiDGND, Tilman EngelORCiDGND, Anne SchraplauORCiDGND, Dominik Sonnenburg, Alexander HuppertzORCiDGND, Frank MayerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1259/bjr.20210141
ISSN:0007-1285
ISSN:1748-880X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34558294
Title of parent work (English):BJR : an international journal of radiology, radiation oncology and all related sciences / British Institute of Radiology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Bognor Regis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/06
Volume:94
Issue:1127
Article number:20210141
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Federal State of Branden-burg, Germany
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

