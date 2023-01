Die Bedeutsamkeit individueller Merkmale für die Entwicklung von Rechtschreibkompetenzen in der Grundschule

From a theoretical point of view, there are various characteristics influencing the individual development of spelling competence of primary school children. In the present study, 609 students were examined at three measurement points (beginning of class 2, end of class 2, end of class 3). To determine the spelling competence level, latent profile analyses were used to assign the students to three profiles 1) predominantly phonemically incorrect spelling, 2) predominantly phonemically correct spelling and 3) predominantly orthographically correct spelling. Logistic regression analyses included gender, basic cognitive skills, and working behavior as predictors for the assignment to one of the competence levels as well as the change between levels across time. Controlling for working behavior no significant effects of gender or basic cognitive skills are found. However, students’ working behavior significantly influences not only the assignment to the higher levels of spelling competency but also changes between predominantly

From a theoretical point of view, there are various characteristics influencing the individual development of spelling competence of primary school children. In the present study, 609 students were examined at three measurement points (beginning of class 2, end of class 2, end of class 3). To determine the spelling competence level, latent profile analyses were used to assign the students to three profiles 1) predominantly phonemically incorrect spelling, 2) predominantly phonemically correct spelling and 3) predominantly orthographically correct spelling. Logistic regression analyses included gender, basic cognitive skills, and working behavior as predictors for the assignment to one of the competence levels as well as the change between levels across time. Controlling for working behavior no significant effects of gender or basic cognitive skills are found. However, students’ working behavior significantly influences not only the assignment to the higher levels of spelling competency but also changes between predominantly phonemically correct and predominantly orthographically correct across time.

